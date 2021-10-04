Volkswagen Entered a 2021 ID.4 in the Rebelle Rally, It Is the Coolest Looking VW

Volkswagen has announced its 2021 entry in the Rebelle Rally. The German marque will be represented by a modified ID.4 AWD PRO, which will come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration, along with other upgrades. It is supposed to race across a route of almost 1,400 miles (ca. 2,253 km).
VW has made sure the car will stand out with a custom livery, OZ Racing alloy wheels, off-road tires, and a Thule roof rack that holds a spare tire. The all-electric model was modified by Rhys Millen Racing and Tanner Foust to make it ready for competition in the 2021 edition of the Rebelle Rally.
Other modifications include tubular control arms, fabricated skid plates, battery protection, and various other components. The goal is to allow improved suspension travel while also protecting the battery and other important components.
If you like the livery, you should know that the wrap was designed by artist Liz Kuz, who is based in Salt Lake City, but was inspired by this off-road rally that drives from Las Vegas (Nevada) to Glamis (California) on trails that respect the desert environment.
The VW ID.4 AWD PRO will be driven by Mercedes Lilienthal, who will be assisted by navigator Emily Winslow. Together, the crew will race through the desert in Nevada and California.
It is the first-ever entry in this competition by Volkswagen of America, and the German automaker is confident about the whole thing, since the ID.4 AWD Pro has previously competed in the NORRA Mexican 1000 earlier this year with Tanner Foust at the wheel.
If the crew's names sound familiar, you should know that Lilienthal competed in the 2018 Rebelle Rally, while Winslow raced in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the event. Her first participation resulted in a podium finish. As VW notes, Lilienthal is a freelance journalist for several publications, including The New York Times, while Winslow is a project manager.
The 2021 Rebelle Rally will start on October 7, 2021, and the race is supposed to end on October 16, 2021. Volkswagen of America's entry is Team #211, and viewers can track Lilienthal and Winslow's progress in the VW ID.4 on Rebelle Rally's website.
