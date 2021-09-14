Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro Has an Official EPA Range of 249 Miles

The American automotive journalists are currently test-driving the newest version of the ID.4 called AWD Pro. As the name makes it clear, it is the derivative with power in all four wheels for the U.S. The German carmaker waited for this moment to announce the EV’s official EPA range: 249 miles. The ID.4 AWD Pro S delivers 240 miles of range under the EPA cycle. It may not sound like much, but Volkswagen celebrated these ratings for a good reason: real-life numbers should be above that.
Volkswagen uses a three-step method that most automakers adopt to measure the EPA range of its vehicles. If it went through a more elaborate process, it could present higher numbers. That’s the process Tesla and Audi chose to follow. Edmunds demonstrated the handicap with it: most Tesla vehicles failed to meet their EPA ranges. Ironically, that did not happen with the Audi e-tron. The Volkswagen ID.4 beat it by a large margin.
The ID.4 AWD Pro has an MSRP starting at $43,675, while the ID.4 AWD Pro S starts at $48,175. According to Volkswagen, it is the most affordable AWD EV in the American market nowadays. When you remember that the ID.4 AWD Pro price does not include the federal tax credit of up to $7,500, this Volkswagen may become even more attractive from a price perspective.
Add to that Volkswagen’s deal with Electrify America that gives all ID.4 units three years of free fast charging. If the process was not harmful to battery packs if performed very often, owners that live close to EA charging points could run their EVs for no extra cost until 2024 if they bought them now.
Remember that Volkswagen wants to retain its battery packs and considers leasing the ID.4 twice or even three times to ensure that happens. For the ones that can ink a deal with no mileage restrictions or at least high ones, the electric crossover from Volkswagen may prove to be an unbeatable bargain.
The ID.4 AWD Pro has an MSRP starting at $43,675, while the ID.4 AWD Pro S starts at $48,175. According to Volkswagen, it is the most affordable AWD EV in the American market nowadays. When you remember that the ID.4 AWD Pro price does not include the federal tax credit of up to $7,500, this Volkswagen may become even more attractive from a price perspective.
Add to that Volkswagen’s deal with Electrify America that gives all ID.4 units three years of free fast charging. If the process was not harmful to battery packs if performed very often, owners that live close to EA charging points could run their EVs for no extra cost until 2024 if they bought them now.
Remember that Volkswagen wants to retain its battery packs and considers leasing the ID.4 twice or even three times to ensure that happens. For the ones that can ink a deal with no mileage restrictions or at least high ones, the electric crossover from Volkswagen may prove to be an unbeatable bargain.