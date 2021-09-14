Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro Has an Official EPA Range of 249 Miles

The American automotive journalists are currently test-driving the newest version of the ID.4 called AWD Pro. As the name makes it clear, it is the derivative with power in all four wheels for the U.S. The German carmaker waited for this moment to announce the EV’s official EPA range: 249 miles. The ID.4 AWD Pro S delivers 240 miles of range under the EPA cycle. It may not sound like much, but Volkswagen celebrated these ratings for a good reason: real-life numbers should be above that.

