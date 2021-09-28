VW ID.4 Travels Coast to Coast Visiting 418 Dealerships, Stops 116 Times to Recharge

While the VW ID.4 EV USA tour was never about crossing the country while having to recharge as fewer times as possible, the fact that the fully electric crossover put in so much work over a period of 60 days is still impressive.
With long-distance driver Rainer Zietlow and photographer Derek Collins onboard, the ID.4 has recently reached its turnaround point in Los Angeles, California, after setting off from Herndon, VA over 60 days ago on a mission to visit more than 600 Volkswagen dealers in 48 states. When the team finally reached LA, they had driven 22,303 miles (35,893 km) and visited 418 dealerships across 36 states.
Now, their journey will continue along the southern half of the U.S. as the pair will make their way back to the East Coast.
During their trip, they also made time to stop by six VW Group of America offices in order to meet with employees and tell them about their adventure, which is certainly exciting from the perspective of somebody who enjoys a good road trip.
Their journey took them through the streets of New York City, the bountiful cornfields of the Midwest, the volcanic rock landscapes in Oregon and several other types of terrains found across the country. Stops were obviously documented, seen as how the team made sure to visit several quintessential American destinations such as vintage diners with neon signs and iconic statues.
In order to cover all that distance, the fully electric ID.4 relied on Electrify America’s infrastructure, having made 116 stops in order to recharge by the time it reached Los Angeles. Currently, Electrify America has the nation's largest open DC fast-charging network, with more than 650 charging stations and 2,800 individual DC fast chargers.
The public charging network giant expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 chargers in the United States and Canada by the end of 2025.
