Volkswagen ID.7 Prototype Reveals an Upscale Interior, Humongous Infotainment Screen

Despite software woes, Volkswagen is pressing ahead with its EV expansion plan, which will soon have all models in the current lineup replaced with battery-electric versions. The Aero B, or ID.7, which is its likely name, will replace the Passat and was scheduled to arrive next year, although delays should be expected.
Since our latest set of spy pictures, things have evolved a lot on the hardware part of the Volkswagen Aero B. The wheels have lost the measurement devices, indicating that dynamic testing has been completed. At the same time, Volkswagen has presented the ID. Aero Concept with a design that will reach the production phase virtually unchanged. There aren’t many things to hide after that point, or so we thought until our photographers got lucky enough to snap the interior of the upcoming electric sedan.
Although many parts inside the cockpit are covered, we can see that Volkswagen aims for a premium appearance, with satin-aluminum trims and leather upholstery. The dashboard has integrated air vents, with the grille stretching side-to-side. The digital instrument panel is incorporated into this design, a trend we first saw on the current-generation Hyundai Tucson. Unlike the latter, the Aero B prototype features a huge infotainment screen tilted toward the driver.
Although the view angle is not the best, we can see that Volkswagen will stick to using touch surfaces instead of physical buttons. These are visible both on the steering wheel and beneath the center display. There aren’t other buttons except the stalks on the steering column, which makes us pray for Volkswagen to get the software right, or else the interaction with the car will be a disaster.
On the outside, Volkswagen again shows its disguise genius, so don’t trust anything you see on this prototype. There would certainly not be any grille or air intakes at the front, and the real headlights are also hidden beneath transparent stickers. Nevertheless, the ID. Aero concept has us covered, although I would bet on more ID.5-like headlights and taillights instead of the fancier parts of the concept car. There’s a lot of camouflage around the C pillar, which is puzzling, as it appears to hide the same design as seen on the ID. Aero.
The Volkswagen Aero B will probably be named ID.7 unless Volkswagen changes its naming structure by the time it is launched. Initially expected in 2023, it will most likely be delayed until 2024, along with the other electric models from the Volkswagen Group, including the Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron. The ID.7 sedan, which will go against the Tesla Model 3 and the Hyundai Ioniq 6, should be followed by a station wagon later on.
