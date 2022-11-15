Guy Buys a Failed Electric Volkswagen Bus at Auction, Restores It to Its Former Glory

This Volkswagen Type 2 Bus selling on Bring a Trailer has an interesting history, being converted into an electric vehicle in 2011 by the former Boston University professor of physics Dean Edmonds. Now, restored to its former glory under new ownership, it has become a collector piece.
The first-generation Type 2 Bus is arguably the most famous vehicle Volkswagen has ever produced. In the U.S., it’s known as the van that sparked a revolution, but it’s also the product whose success Volkswagen could never match. This particular example selling on Bring a Trailer was about to start a revolution on its own, thanks to the passion of car collector and former Boston University professor of physics Dean Edmonds.
The professor wanted to convert the Bus to electric propulsion. For that, he started a multi-year refurbishment and conversion work completed in 2011. The electric Bus featured a twin e-motor setup reportedly designed by Dr. Edmonds and Silver Cloud Contracting of Brookline, Massachusetts. It didn’t work very well. In March 2021, the Bus was sold because the motors fused the solenoids and caused battery failure.
The buyer had to choose whether to replace the whole electric drive system or bring the Bus back to its original state using a combustion engine. They chose the latter and used a 1,750-cc flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transaxle to blow life into the Bus. Additional work included installing a Wagens West lowering kit and front disc brakes, so this is not entirely stock.
The previous refurbishment already went very deep, with many parts replaced or refinished. The current owner went further to replace the taillights and retrimmed the upholstery on the rear bench. The new engine has dual carburetors, sending power to the rear wheels through a Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle. The fuel system needed to be reinstalled, and the sheet metal surrounding the engine bay was also replaced.
The description on Bring a Trailer mentions that the front shift rod, clutch, and shift bushings were replaced in 2021. A replacement exhaust system was also installed during the conversion. The previously fitted non-running electric drivetrain is included in the sale in case someone decides to make it run on batteries again.
The professor wanted to convert the Bus to electric propulsion. For that, he started a multi-year refurbishment and conversion work completed in 2011. The electric Bus featured a twin e-motor setup reportedly designed by Dr. Edmonds and Silver Cloud Contracting of Brookline, Massachusetts. It didn’t work very well. In March 2021, the Bus was sold because the motors fused the solenoids and caused battery failure.
The buyer had to choose whether to replace the whole electric drive system or bring the Bus back to its original state using a combustion engine. They chose the latter and used a 1,750-cc flat-four paired with a four-speed manual transaxle to blow life into the Bus. Additional work included installing a Wagens West lowering kit and front disc brakes, so this is not entirely stock.
The previous refurbishment already went very deep, with many parts replaced or refinished. The current owner went further to replace the taillights and retrimmed the upholstery on the rear bench. The new engine has dual carburetors, sending power to the rear wheels through a Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle. The fuel system needed to be reinstalled, and the sheet metal surrounding the engine bay was also replaced.
The description on Bring a Trailer mentions that the front shift rod, clutch, and shift bushings were replaced in 2021. A replacement exhaust system was also installed during the conversion. The previously fitted non-running electric drivetrain is included in the sale in case someone decides to make it run on batteries again.