Ultra-Low, Widebody CGI Volkswagen Type 2 Bus Prepares for California Dreaming

Popular culture has a way of inscribing certain traditions into our minds and hearts. For example, even a VW Bus that is well tucked inside a decidedly urban environment still gives us ample beach lifestyle vibes.
Frankly, we really cannot help but imagine sandy beaches, surfboards, a sunset bonfire, and crystalline waters whenever we see a custom VW Bus. Or a Type 2 Transporter, Kombi, Microbus, Camper, or Bulli. The designation or region really does not matter as it is still the same ubiquitous van from the 1950s.
Derived from and sharing numerous technical components or styling traits with Volkswagen’s Type 1 car, the famous Beetle, it naturally received the factory designation of Type 2. And the rest was flower power and careless van life lifestyle history, of course. So, how about a modernization into the aftermarket car culture of the 21st century? If only virtually.
Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, is no stranger to quirky digital projects based on Volkswagen creations. We recently saw a graffiti-bombed VW Beetle cleverly hiding its CGI restomod widebody soul behind a roster of neat digital enchantments.
Then, in between a Huayra that looked ready for a riot night of canyon carving and an off-road Bugatti Chiron that entered the fury road with Mad Max-style upgrades, there was also a Group B-inspired vintage VW Golf GTI packing a set of crazy digital mods. We are sensing a pattern already. One of classic VW products that go down an outstanding aftermarket route and never look back...
The latest virtual project has to do with a modernized VW Bus that is still a work in progress. So, with more POVs to come soon, we might still have our California dreaming wish granted. Until then, the CGI expert treats us to a pristine urban environment, squeaky-clean white attire, black aero bits, and pieces, matching wheels, as well as a copiously slammed, widebody atmosphere!
