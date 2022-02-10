2023 Nissan Z Sparkles in the Virtual Limelight Along With a Transparent Spoiler

We are happy to report that our recent opinion about Nissan’s new 2023 Z becoming the most hyped enthusiast car of the year is being thoroughly substantiated. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Actually, it is not that hard to understand what all the commotion is about. Not when Nissan gives us bespoke creations such as the Nissan Fairlady Z Customized Proto (that is an official name, we are not joking) to get jealous of. Or when automotive virtual artists throw around Z car digital projects left and right.
Just recently, we marveled at the stunningly futuristic, slammed Datsun 200-series Z restomod that flexed widebody steroids in a vintage CGI montage. And in case it whetted aficionados’ appetite for more Z car shenanigans, here is a virtual, modern response.
Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, is stoked about all the hype surrounding 2023 Nissan Zs. Naturally, that meant contributing with his take on the matter. And, frankly, we are glad he did. Because it has a neat little twist to help it stand out in the digital crowd.
First, all the usual aftermarket suspects are present and accounted for. Such as a deeply slammed attitude, along with a neat set of deep-dish chrome and bronze/gold BBS wheels. Then it is all about signature elements. For example, the widebody aerodynamic kit stems directly from the author’s imagination, instead of being a real-world-to-virtual-realm copycat.
Secondly, the paintjob features lovely sparkles and a bespoke color shift from blue to purple and back. This is not something you can achieve without a proper understanding of 3D CGI techniques. Anyway, even that is not the cream of this virtual Z pie. Instead, that one would be the complementary transparent rear spoiler!
So subtle. Yet it is so easy to stand out in a crowd. Now, are transparent goodies becoming the next grandiose thing among virtual artists?!
