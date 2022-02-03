Bugatti Chiron Enters the Fury Road With Mad Max Upgrades, Its World Is Fire and Blood

The automotive render blender is a never-ending source of fun for us gearheads, hence the multitude of stories that we post each day. Some of them have a realistic appeal, whereas others will never, in a million years, happen.
This Bugatti Chiron is definitely part of the latter category, unless there’s an eccentric deep-pocketed enthusiast out there that is a Mad Max diehard fan, as it would pretty much require modifying the hell out of the Molsheim hypercar to the point where it looks like one of the vehicles that have starred in the popular movie franchise.
First and foremost, the French model has more inches under its belly than the real one. It has plastic (or would that be metal?) cladding around the wheel arches, a huge bulbar, protection for the front hood and windscreen, and several spikes on the roof, as imagined by demetr0s_designs.
Toward the rear, we can see something that Dominic Toretto would definitely approve of, and further down, this Chiron has tall side pipes. The apocalyptic theme is completed by the off-road tires, wrapped around the small wheels, and rusty overall appearance of the body.
We would have topped it off with additional lights, and an exoskeleton, and even though it will live its life in a very dry environment, a snorkel would be more than welcomed. After all, no Mad Max fan would want to become addicted to water, as “it will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence,” as Immortan Joe famously said in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Back in the real world, Bugatti has managed to sell the final 40 or so build slots of the hypercar. The announcement was made last month, when the automaker looked back at a successful 2021 in terms of sales, confirming at the same time that they plan to deliver at least 80 units this year, comprising the Chiron Super Sport and Centodieci.
