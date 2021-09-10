You Can Own All the Surviving Mad Max Fury Road Lunatic Machines Headed to Auction

Yep, there’s a bit of a shortage of gasoline and your neighbors are evil and frightening tools bent on using you for a slave or food, but if you've got enough Filthy Lucre, you can blast across the desert and escape from them in any one of the 13 Fury Road cars offered now at a full-goose looney auction.
At the time it was released in 2015, Max Max: Fury Road featured a heart-stopping series of action-film awesome sequences, and with that madness came a roster of insane automobiles made to order for the movie.
So, should you have a few hundred gallons of petrol (or the equivalent amount of cash) you can now own all 13 of the vehicles which actually survived the production of the film. Yes, auction house Lloyds is now listing them as a collection. If you have the necessary disposable income, The War Rig, the Doof Wagon and the Gigahorse can be parked around your block house to annoy the neighbors.
Designed and overseen by production designer Colin Gibson under the direction of George Miller, you can buy up a stable of cars that are "three-fifths of fuck-all posing as a Swiss Army Knife." Gibson created some 150 vehicles for the film and 88 of them ended up on-screen. As lots of those creations were meant to be ruined in the service of film history, some were only partially functional.
There is no clear indication in the auction materials if any of the 13 vehicles up for auction run or are drivable. But really, who cares? When it comes time to take on the impending apocalypse, you’ll have some work to do anyway.
One of them, the Buick on offer is ideal for running point for the War Boys to supply a field of fire from its slew-ring turret and an anti-aircraft gun. It’s all about pushing on and making certain necessary retaliation will be forthcoming.
The Buick, blown, turbocharged and evil, is ideal to lead the charge. This nitrous juiced hell wagon would look ideal parked in your driveway next to the Honda Civic LX sedan. The neighborhood would certainly understand that you and the wife mean business, and that’s all one needs.
But you feel me on this. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own this entire Museum of Murderous Modern Motoring Masterpieces. The auction ends on September 26, so cash in the kid’s college funds and do the right thing to make sure they’ll survive the coming CovidCapocalypse.
