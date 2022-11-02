Volkswagen Buses Are Trying to Steal the Show at SEMA This Year

In another “modern design meets timeless inspiration” project, Kenny Pfitzer Designs shows two impressive interpretations of the Volkswagen Type 2 theme. The concepts are the result of the collaboration with two premier clothing brands that embody the style and class of the Southern California lifestyle – FB County and The Original Cascade.
The thirst-generation Volkswagen Type 2 needs no introduction, being one of the most iconic car models in American history. The Bus has started a revolution and is now one of the most sought-after models on the classic car market. Many examples sell for six-figure amounts, putting the Volkswagen Bus among the most valuable collector cars.
These are only a few reasons somebody wanted to go to SEMA with a modern interpretation of the Bus. But to have two of them on display requires boldness, the kind that Kenny Pfitzer Designs has become famous for. The team started working on two early 1960s Volkswagen Buses, a 1963 Single Cab and a 1961 15-Window Deluxe in August. Both were completely stripped down and scanned in 3D to design the different body panels, which included front and rear fender flares, roof wing, front splitter, rear roll pan, and rocker panels.
All body panels were designed and machined using special composite material, enabling Kenny to create body panels that perfectly match the buses’ classic body shape. All interior parts were removed, and the team designed and built custom interiors from scratch. They included upholstery and CNC machined components for the gage clusters, pedals, switches, and other key interior elements.
Each Bus was modified according to its own theme, inspired by the premier clothing brands FB County and The Original Cascade, respectively. FB County rose to fame by appearing in several Hollywood films, including The Fast and the Furious and Straight Outta Compton. The Original Cascade is the rebirth of the 1933 legendary clothing company and is now designing men’s and women’s flannels inspired by its passion for cars.
These are only a few reasons somebody wanted to go to SEMA with a modern interpretation of the Bus. But to have two of them on display requires boldness, the kind that Kenny Pfitzer Designs has become famous for. The team started working on two early 1960s Volkswagen Buses, a 1963 Single Cab and a 1961 15-Window Deluxe in August. Both were completely stripped down and scanned in 3D to design the different body panels, which included front and rear fender flares, roof wing, front splitter, rear roll pan, and rocker panels.
All body panels were designed and machined using special composite material, enabling Kenny to create body panels that perfectly match the buses’ classic body shape. All interior parts were removed, and the team designed and built custom interiors from scratch. They included upholstery and CNC machined components for the gage clusters, pedals, switches, and other key interior elements.
Each Bus was modified according to its own theme, inspired by the premier clothing brands FB County and The Original Cascade, respectively. FB County rose to fame by appearing in several Hollywood films, including The Fast and the Furious and Straight Outta Compton. The Original Cascade is the rebirth of the 1933 legendary clothing company and is now designing men’s and women’s flannels inspired by its passion for cars.