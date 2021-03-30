Dodge Power Wagon School Bus Is the Ultimate Hellcat Conversion, It Can Be Yours

Introduced in 2015, Dodge's mighty Hellcat engine made it into six different cars up until 2021. Stellantis will probably retire the supercharged V8 before using it in another car, but thanks to custom car builders, we can find it in unlikely vehicles. Like a Dodge Power Wagon School Bus.
We discovered this crazy yet super cool contraption back in 2019. And we're happy to report that the beefed-up school bus is still alive and kicking. Not only that, but it's on its way to becoming a movie star and looking for a new home.
This beautifully restored and upgraded bus, which was displayed at the 2019 SEMA Show, was recently featured in the Mayberry Man movie, scheduled to hit the silver screen this fall. The seller reports that it will appear in "several scenes" and that it's offered with the "state capital or bust" sign that it had on its rear end during filming.
A future movie car worth millions? Not very likely, but it's still a cool build. Of course, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is the main star here. Rated at 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, the Hellcat turns this 1950 Power Wagon into the most powerful school bus out there.
Sure, it's not as quick as the factory-built, Hellcat-powered vehicles, but it would win a school bus drag racing championship.
The result of a frame-off restoration, the school bus sports a long list of modern upgrades, including power disc brakes at all four corners, close-ratio power steering, a stainless exhaust with ceramic headers, and bespoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires.
The stock seats were replaced by stripped-off aluminum units that feature several round cutouts to save weight. I've seen similar seats in a few hot-rods, and they look cool and somewhat avant-garde, even though they're not comfortable for long trips.
If you fancy a school bus that sounds mean and gathers crowds, this 1950 school bus (based on the first-generation Power Wagon truck) is up for auction on eBay via seller al541302009. The bidding is now at $45,300 with two days to go, but the reserve hasn't been met.
There's a "buy it now" option at $148,000, which is a bit more than two brand-new Challenger Hellcat Redeye models. But hey, we're talking about a unique vehicle with a documented history and concours-ready appearance.
