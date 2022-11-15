Rimac Nevera Nails 258 MPH (412 KPH) Top Speed, Claims Production EV World Record

The company and its founder Mate Rimac (CEO of Rimac Group, CEO of Bugatti Rimac) have taken to social media to announce the new feat, transforming the Rimac Nevera into the fastest production EV.
“After breaking the world record for the fastest accelerating road car ever, the Nevera also confirmed its top speed – 412 kph” (258 mph), Mate Rimac started the post about its prized Rimac Nevera EV hypercar’s new achievement. Remember, it was around a year ago when the bonkers automobile dropped the quarter-mile ET of 8.582 seconds!
Now it’s time to impress with its mind-numbing EV performance, all over again. So, in a nutshell, we are now dealing not only with the world’s fastest-accelerating production car but also the fastest electric production car on planet Earth. The latest feat was achieved at one of the “very few and far between” facilities that allow for speeds of over 400 kph (over 248 mph), the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, which has two four-kilometer-long (2.48-mile) straights, not one.
There, the “Nevera was set into its top speed mode, (…) fitted with road legal Michelin Cup 2R tires,” and with Miro Zrn?evi?, Rimac’s Chief Test and Development Driver, behind the wheel. Now, with a track record of 412 kph (258 mph), “exactly as simulated and announced from day one, many years ago,” the Rimac Nevera is also the fastest car ever recorded at Automotive Testing Papenburg.
By the way, we all know exactly how controversial these world records are these days, so the company promises it has safely recorded everything and the “top speed was measured using Racelogic V-Box, a high-precision GPS-based measurement device.” Additionally, Mate Rimac ended his social media announcement on a positive note. “Next: track records.” Mercedes-AMG ONE better beware, as its fresh Nordschleife lap record may be in jeopardy!
