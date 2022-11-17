Tesla Announces Free Supercharging at Select Locations Again, It's Mostly for Californians

Tesla is making Supercharging free for four days. The automaker anticipates that many people will be on the road traveling this Thanksgiving, so it tries its best to keep the stalls open to customers. Here’s where and when you’ll be able to add electrons to your battery fast and at no cost.
Tesla announced that Supercharging will be free starting from November 23rd until November 27th. Customers will be able to tap into the network without paying only after 8 PM and before 9 AM during the four days. Since Thanksgiving is on November 24th, this decision could help with keeping the charging locations from becoming crowded.
But besides the time limits, there are also only a couple of locations where Supercharging will be free. Most of them – 18 – are in California. Nevada and Texas will have only one each, while Oklahoma will get two into this promotional offering. The list of eligible locations is available on Tesla’s dedicated page for this short event.
Even though Tesla does not say it explicitly, the decision to allow free Supercharging largely near the Interstate 5 is most likely taken after its algorithms analyzed high-traffic areas where people wait to plug in. This is the company’s attempt at smoothing out usage and demand during Thanksgiving. Curiously enough, not one stall from Florida is on the list of eligible places.
If you plan a longer trip during these busy days, remember to pack well and don’t forget essential items that are useful for you and your family. Make sure your car is equipped with the right tires, and you adapt the speed according to road conditions. Don’t forget – traction is essential!
Finally, Tesla recommends its customers use the Trip Planner feature because it allows the battery to precondition; thus, it can allow for faster charging.
