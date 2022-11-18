2023 Will Land $264K Unplugged Tesla Model S-APEX Plaid in Someone's Garage for Pennies

When Tesla pulled the wraps off the Plaid Model S version back in 2021, it became obvious to everyone that electric cars are not only here to stay, but they mean business.
The Plaid sells in the U.S. at the time of writing from $127,590, and offers for that 1,020 horsepower, a range of 396 miles (637 km), and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). But the thing that sets the Plaid apart is its acceleration time to 60 mph, which is rated at just 1.99 seconds.
Remember, all of the above is what you get in a stock Plaid. Those numbers are the same for the Plaid we’re here to talk about today, only this one is valued at $263,749, which is more than double the carmaker’s price. How’s that possible? Well, you’re looking at a fully loaded Plaid boasting tons of modifications made by Unplugged Performance.
The Plaid received the so-called S-APEX conversion, consisting of a carbon fiber body kit, 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, and carbon ceramic braking hardware. Inside, Unplugged went for a leather approach, and added a 17-inch infotainment screen. The yoke steering thingy is of course on deck.
You may be wondering why we’re bringing this S-APEX into the spotlight now, given how the conversion has been available over at Unplugged for a while now. Well, we do that because despite its retail value, this one can be had, if the stars align, for as little as $10, or nothing at all if someone is really, really lucky.
That’s because the Tesla Model S-APEX Plaid is part of an Omaze campaign run for the Petersen Automotive Museum. And you know how those go: you can enter for free, or donate between $10 and $150 to increase your chances.
The campaign runs until January 27, 2023, with the winner to be announced on February 22. An alternative $197,811.75 cash award is offered in case the winner doesn’t want the car.
Remember, all of the above is what you get in a stock Plaid. Those numbers are the same for the Plaid we’re here to talk about today, only this one is valued at $263,749, which is more than double the carmaker’s price. How’s that possible? Well, you’re looking at a fully loaded Plaid boasting tons of modifications made by Unplugged Performance.
The Plaid received the so-called S-APEX conversion, consisting of a carbon fiber body kit, 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, and carbon ceramic braking hardware. Inside, Unplugged went for a leather approach, and added a 17-inch infotainment screen. The yoke steering thingy is of course on deck.
You may be wondering why we’re bringing this S-APEX into the spotlight now, given how the conversion has been available over at Unplugged for a while now. Well, we do that because despite its retail value, this one can be had, if the stars align, for as little as $10, or nothing at all if someone is really, really lucky.
That’s because the Tesla Model S-APEX Plaid is part of an Omaze campaign run for the Petersen Automotive Museum. And you know how those go: you can enter for free, or donate between $10 and $150 to increase your chances.
The campaign runs until January 27, 2023, with the winner to be announced on February 22. An alternative $197,811.75 cash award is offered in case the winner doesn’t want the car.