Unplugged Performance Teases Cyberhex Wheel for the Tesla Cybertruck, Will It Launch Soon?

Unplugged Performance’s relationship with Tesla has grown from circumstantial to official recognition status as Tesla’s authorized service and body repair shop. It’s much more than that, though, with UP gaining early access to Tesla models. Now, Tesla’s tuner of choice announced the Cyberhex wheel for the Cybertruck, which means that the wait might be over soon.
Unplugged Performance name has become synonymous with Tesla tuning, with the Hawthorne, California company preparing and racing several Tesla performance vehicles in high-profile races. Unplugged Performance has gained Tesla’s trust with early access to the most important models, allowing them to be on the market with performance parts at launch.
This has most recently happened with the Tesla Model S Plaid. The heavily modified Unplugged Performance version called Dark Helmet started lapping the Laguna Seca just two days after Tesla revealed the new model. That’s why, when UP announced the new Cyberhex wheels on its Twitter account, it got everyone’s attention. Especially as the copy reads, “arriving sooner than expected.”
Before we got too excited, Unplugged Performance followed with an explanatory tweet on Thursday that the text refers to the new wheel debut, not the Cybertruck. Nevertheless, the picture shared in the original message shows the Cybertruck shoed with the new wheels, wearing a proud “engineered for Tesla” stamp on the rim. The fact that the wheels arrive sooner than expected is certainly connected to the Cybertruck coming sooner.
According to a more recent Twitter post, the UP Cyberhex wheels are a “special design collaboration with our favorite Supercar designer.” Unplugged Performance ends the message with the promise to share the full story soon, probably after the Cybertruck will no longer be a secret.
As of now, the outlandish electric pickup truck is still expected to enter production in 2023. The production start should not be too far since the first 9,000-ton Giga Press is up and running at Giga Texas. What do you think about the UP Cyberhex wheels? Let us know in the comments below.
It should be clear already, however to be abundantly clear: This is about our new wheel debut. We are waiting & look forward to the Cybertruck whenever that day comes. We share the excitement on CT and ???? appreciate the great feedback on our wheels! More CYBRHEX coming soon!— UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) October 13, 2022