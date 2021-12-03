The Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid is outrageously expensive, but the model's fans need not despair, as they can order separate parts to upgrade their regular Model S Plaid car. Or they might as well keep their car as it is, since the Model S Plaid is a seriously fast car. Seriously.
The Tesla Model S Plaid is, for now, the top-of-the-range model in Tesla’s lineup. For $123,740, you buy a car that can do the 0-60 mph (97 kph) in 1.99 seconds, easily the quickest accelerating car in production today. The three high-performance electric motors can deliver 1,020 HP in total, enough to propel the electric cannonball on wheels to a maximum speed of 200 mph (322 kph).
The Model S Plaid is also no stranger from difficult racing circuits, like Nürburgring, an achievement that not many cars can count in their favor. Yet, somehow, there is always someone who needs more power, or more composed dynamics, and that’s we have so many companies trying to push the boundaries of sportiness, even for accomplished sports cars.
For Tesla, the go-to tuner is Unplugged Performance, the company that is behind Tesla’s success at Pikes Peak this year. So, if you want your Tesla Model S Plaid to be even wilder than it already is, this is the place to look for parts to improve its performance.
Or for a complete car, although that will set you back $249,995, almost twice the price of the original model. This sells under the name of Model S-Apex, and includes, beyond chassis and aerodynamics, a wide body kit to impress your friends and neighbors.
In case you opted for parts and are serious about performance, your first stop is the carbon-ceramic brake set for the front axle. It is true that electric cars use regenerative braking mostly, but this is not the case with a performance sedan. The fastest production car in the world needs this set in order to stop reliably regardless of the situation. The kit consists of brake discs, calipers, and steel braided lines and costs $8,995.
Cornering is just as important as braking, so a rear axle stabilizer is an easy decision, especially for a measly $395. This can be combined with a lowering module for the air suspension, for an additional $495. And because there is no point in spending this kind of money without anybody knowing, Unplugged Performance offer the carbon wheels for $14,995.
