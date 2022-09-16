Tesla Has Installed Superchargers at Laguna Seca for EV Racing Enthusiasts

Tesla has promoted some of its cars as performance vehicles, despite few chances to charge them at the track. Things are changing, though, as a Supercharger station got online at Laguna Seca and other racetracks.
Tesla has a “Performance” trim level for Model 3 and Model Y, but the Model S and Model X Plaid versions are the true beasts of its lineup. Tesla’s EVs surely don’t lack the punch to outrun pretty much every combustion-engine supercar in a straight line. They can also keep their socks on during the most intense race sessions on the track. But there was one major problem: the limited possibilities to recharge the cars.
Things are improving as Tesla started to install Supercharger stations at racetracks, with one of them coming online at Laguna Seca in Salinas, California, this week. This is a very popular racetrack for both gasoline and electric vehicles. The construction started in June, as seen in a Twitter video shared by Tesla Charging. We’ve learned that Tesla used pre-assembled Superchargers to speed up the deployment process.
According to Unplugged Performance, the V3 Superchargers were installed inside the Laguna Seca racetrack at a “badass pit location” next to the pit lane. The move will likely be mirrored at other famous racetracks across the country and most likely across the ocean. In fact, earlier this month, Tesla opened another Supercharger station at Buttonwillow Raceway.
“At long last, Superchargers have gone live again at Laguna Seca! Thank you @Tesla and @elonmusk for supporting racing and high performance driving,” said Unplugged Performance in a Twitter post.
The move is spot on to allow driver Craig Cooker to better compete against “some of the fastest race cars at the NASA National Championships this weekend at Laguna Seca.” Aftermarket parts provider and tuner Unplugged Performance has developed a love relationship with the racetrack. In August last year, Randy Pobst, in an Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid, set an EV lap record there.
Installing pre-assembled Superchargers at Laguna Seca pic.twitter.com/TZ9DkwTpqM— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) June 29, 2022