This CarPlay Concept Looks Like a Greatly Evolved Version of Android Auto Coolwalk

Apple has already previewed its next-generation CarPlay version, but the debut of this highly anticipated overhaul wouldn’t happen earlier than 2023.
In the meantime, users out there need to stick with the current version of CarPlay, obviously as long as the head units in their cars do support it.
Tesla owners learned the hard way this is a critical requirement, as their otherwise advanced head units do not run CarPlay because of, well, debatable reasons.
Designer John Calkins, however, is one of those who still believe CarPlay would come to Teslas at some point, so he created a concept that envisions how the whole thing would look like.
Based on the new-generation CarPlay that Apple has already previewed earlier this year, this Tesla-optimized version looks more like a substantially upgraded version of Android Auto Coolwalk. It sports a modular and highly customizable UI that evolves the dashboard concept to a point where users themselves can decide what to see on the screen.
For example, in addition to the typical navigation and music apps, this envisioned version of CarPlay would also be able to show a list of messages and TV content – of course, this would only make sense when the vehicle is parked, because otherwise, starring at the screen is a big no-no if the car is in motion.
Furthermore, CarPlay would be capable of displaying advanced vehicle information, including battery level and range.
At some level, this CarPlay version makes a lot of sense, especially on a new-gen vehicle, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the new-gen iteration coming out next year embracing a similar approach.
Of course, we shouldn’t hold our breath for the new-gen CarPlay version. While it’ll go live in cars due in late 2023, the new CarPlay would essentially become available for customers in the first half of 2024 when the models equipped with it start shipping to the first buyers.
