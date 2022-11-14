This Contemporary Tiny House Features the Nicest Finishes and Fixtures

Some people associate the idea of a tiny house with the rustic look of a cabin in the woods, but today’s tiny homes are so much more than that. There are lots of new builds that are up to date with modern times, are made with the best quality materials, and adopt the latest trends in terms of fixtures and fittings.
Such is this contemporary tiny home built in 2022 that measures 32 feet (9.7 meters) in length and 8 feet (2.4 meters) in width, offering a total of 256 square feet of living space. The small house is towable and comes packed with almost everything you need to live a simpler life.
Every nook and cranny has been taken advantage of to make this tiny house feel like a true home, one that you can take with you on the road. Due to the 10-foot interior ceiling height, the builders could also fit in plenty of spaces that can be used as storage.
The house is ready to be lived in all year round, as it features hydrophobic open-cell spray foam insulation for proper shielding during the cold season.
The interior is characterized by clean, minimal lines and a white and grey color scheme. The colors of the flooring mirror those found throughout the house, giving the space a unified look.
This new mobile dwelling includes a living area with a comfortable sofa sleeper that turns from couch to twin bunk beds in just ten seconds and a flat-screen TV. It’s small and minimalist but has the potential to become a cozy space where you can spend pleasant evenings lounging or watching your favorite TV show.
The kitchenette flaunts Euro-style cabinets with quartz counters and is equipped with nearly everything you need for cooking.
The bathroom is located at the end of the hallway and seems to be the cherry on top of this house. It’s super spacious, and besides a toilet, a shower, and a washer/dryer nook, it features hexagonal tiles, modern fittings, and LED lighting.
The bedroom hides behind a sliding door to the right of the kitchenette and perfectly fits a double bed. It seems impossible to add anything else in this space, but I suppose the bed is enough if you plan to only use it for resting.
The tiny house is currently on sale on Facebook Marketplace for $128.500 and is ready to be moved in.
