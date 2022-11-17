This Shipping Container Tiny House Offers Spectacular Mountain Views

Shipping container tiny houses are an alternative living space idea that has grown in popularity lately, even though, from the outside, such a home might not have a lot of appeal.
What makes them a great option as a tiny dwelling is their incredible versatility. Moreover, unlike other tiny houses, shipping container homes can be built quickly and cheaply. That’s because they are somewhat pre-made, as you already have the steel shell, so you only have to cut out the doors and windows.
They can be used as permanent or temporary housing, as well as Airbnb rentals, like the Tiny Blue House in Asheville, North Carolina.
This converted shipping container can be found perched on the top of a hill just five miles away from the city’s center, which makes it a great accommodation option for a weekend getaway. It overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains, a beautiful old barn, and a lavender hill, and it blends in perfectly with the peaceful, picturesque surroundings.
As its name suggests, the rental container home is painted blue on the outside, while the inside is simple and cozy, with an airy and light atmosphere. It fits a kitchenette, a sleeping area with a comfortable queen-sized bed, a small dining area with a table and chairs, and a bathroom with compost toilet and shower.
The kitchenette is equipped with cabinetry, cooktop, mini-fridge, toaster oven, and French press coffee maker. All your dining essentials are also provided.
The shipping container features huge double glass doors that open up to stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Just outside the doors, there is a private deck that guests can use for practicing yoga, relaxing, sipping their coffee in the morning, or simply admiring the views and reconnecting with nature.
Tiny Blue House functions mostly off-grid, with an AC window unit, a propane wall heater for heating and cooling, and a compost toilet, which makes it suitable for environmentally-conscious guests.
