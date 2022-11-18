The Elise Tiny Home Shows What Tiny Living Really Means, But With a Very Creative Layout

Tiny living is, by definition, downsizing from a proper, full-size, brick-and-mortar home to a (mobile) space that provides only the basics. Tiny living goes hand in hand with intentional living and, more often than not, concern for the environment while offering more freedom of movement and easing some of the burdens of home ownership.
On paper, tiny living is perfect for anyone whose lifestyle goals check all of the above boxes. In reality, this often means tiny builders will offer the same layout or the same style design for their products. Here’s Vagabond Haven, a Sweden-based manufacturer of tiny homes, and its “hold my beer” moment: the Elise.
Elise is the second largest model in the company’s lineup, and it’s by no means a new one. Vagabond Haven offers the Elise either as a basic package that you can further customize from a range of pre-set options, including for siding, color choices for materials, and appliances or as a turnkey model. Pricing starts at €39,200 ($40,700 at the current exchange rate) once you factor in taxes, and you can opt for home delivery and weather-proofing according to where you live – at an extra cost, of course.
previous occasion, is that it could be your perfect home and, just as importantly, that it could be so while staying tiny and comparatively low-cost. The way in which Vagabond Haven is able to do that is by implementing a layout that has not been done in tiny houses before, by switching the location of the main living spaces.
Elise is designed for a family of three, two adults and one child, and starts from the standard two-loft design. However, instead of putting both sleeping areas upstairs, it places the kid’s bedroom on the ground floor, drops its ceiling height, and suspends the living room. Inside a 270-square-foot (25-square-meter) home, the result is striking, as you get the feeling that the two areas are stacked yet connected.
Entrance is done through a tempered-glass door directly into the kitchen. It’s a small space, and it feels even more so since it integrates the dining area with a fold-out table that can seat four people, but it’s fully-equipped. There’s an oven, either gas or electric, a cooktop, either induction or gas, a refrigerator, a sink, storage cabinets, a small work surface with a laminated oak countertop, and a kitchen fan for ventilation.
The kitchen is positioned centrally, so there’s the bathroom on one end and the kid’s bedroom on the other. The bathroom can be equipped with a washing machine and comes with a standard glass shower room, toilet (flushing or a choice of composting models), and vanity with sink. The child’s bedroom features a small bed and storage and a gorgeous porthole window that adds charm to what would have otherwise been an odd place to sleep in.
Storage-integrating stairs lead up to the living room, which includes a small sofa and a very cozy fireplace. Above the bathroom is the parents’ sleeping loft, which is the typical loft bedroom in any other tiny house: a lowered ceiling with just sitting height, a mattress, and limited storage options accessible by a removable ladder.
dream eco home, made to be completely off-grid, with options like solar panels, water tanks, and rainwater collection system.
Vagabond Haven’s motto is “Build small, live big,” and Elise is a good example of just how small you can go and still have all the creature comforts of home.
