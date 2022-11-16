Fully Renovated 2000 Jayco Designer 5th Wheel Features Incredibly Spacious Interior

More and more people are considering downsizing their lifestyle and are exploring what the tiny house and motorhome markets have to offer in search of their dream miniature home. If you are on the hunt for a tiny mobile dwelling, too, this Jayco Designer 5th Wheel travel trailer might pique your interest.
While RVs like this one are mainly used for camping, some owners keep theirs in one place and live in them full-time. That’s because they perfectly serve up modern living in a mobile form factor, providing enough room for sleeping, lounging, storage, and more.
This particular 2000 Jayco Designer 5th Wheel has been lived in for only four months, but it has zero miles on the mileage counter. It is now for sale via Facebook Marketplace for a mere $20,000, which is a real bargain considering the trusted brand and the spacious living space it has to offer.
The travel trailer is 37 feet (11.2 meters) long and 8.8 feet (2.7 meters) wide and features three slide-outs, providing different entry and exit points. It has been fully renovated by the previous owner and got a new coat of exterior paint and graphics, new roof coating, as well as new vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of interior paint.
On the outside, the towable residence boasts a sleek yet unassuming look, but once you step inside, you’ll be impressed by the spacious quarters. Everything in this home, from the elegant kitchenette with its generous cabinets to the roomy bedrooms, seems to defy the concept of tiny living.
The kitchenette is modest yet functional and includes a cooktop, a sink, refrigerator, microwave, and modern cabinetry. And there is a reason why the kitchen is smaller than in other tiny homes, and that’s because the builder wanted to allocate more square footage to the living room space. The future owner can choose whatever layout they want for this area. There is enough room to accommodate a three-seat sofa and a coffee table or even a U-shape couch.
The spacious bedroom fits a queen-size bed and two closets placed up front for your storage needs, and there is enough room left to walk around comfortably.
The bathroom is as luxurious as the rest of the mobile home, featuring a tub shower, vanity sink, composting toilet, and washer/dryer.
The Jayco Designer 5th Wheel is located in Ocean View, New Jersey, and can serve as a beach house, a guest house, or even an Airbnb rental for extra passive income.
