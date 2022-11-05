autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 SEMA Show
Car video reviews:
 
It's Real and Even Google Has Just Heard of It: The First Jeep Branded Overlanding Trailer
By now, you’ve figured out that SEMA is underway. Well, this year, we’re seeing a first, an overland trailer branded...JEEP! Yes people, it seems that all the dreams of Jeep fans and owners have finally been answered.

It's Real and Even Google Has Just Heard of It: The First Jeep Branded Overlanding Trailer

Home > News > Coverstory
5 Nov 2022, 18:27 UTC ·
Jeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland TrailerJeep and Addax Overland Trailer
Folks, with an “unprecedented” reveal, you can now hook up a Jeep branded travel trailer behind your Jeep vehicle. Best of all, the mobile habitat we’ll be exploring today has been designed to fit like a glove, without tampering with your Trail-Rated Jeep’s abilities. Take a seat or hold on because this one has a whole lot going for it.

Why is this thing such a big deal? Because Jeep has never built or even shaken hands with another manufacturer before, which is exactly the case here. The timeless carmaker STILL doesn’t own any hardware to build camper trailers or other RVs, so they’ve collaborated with a crew that I've never heard of before this moment, Addax Overland. Actually, if you do a quick search on Google, even the mighty search engine hasn't heard of this crew before this year’s SEMA. “Unprecedented” indeed. Nonetheless, the Jeep name is only “used under license by Addax.” Getting the picture?

How this crew managed to carry such a name matters very little; what’s done is done. Yet, as I explored more of this trinket, I discovered that it can be used by more than just a Jeep; it’s one hell of a overlanding trailer, and worthy of your attention whether you own the mothership or not.

For example, the Jeep/Addax camper is based on a design that’s been proven again and again in the field. Simply put, this bugger is built in the same fashion as surveillance trailers used by the U.S. military. That alone should be reason to peel those eyelids back and even watch the video below. Just look at this thing go!

Each body is built using nothing more than steel that’s bent into shape and not welded, leading to a mobile sidekick that will probably take more damage than your actual vehicle. The chassis, too, is from this material and to ensure your trailer doesn’t take any sudden hits, independent torsion axles are in place while 17 inches (43 centimeters) of ground clearance bring nothing more than possibilities. Couple all that with a fully articulating hitch and what do you have? One hell of a unit that weighs just 850 pounds (386 kilograms) dry and can carry up to 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) of payload.

What else? Aside from the 5x6-foot base, each trailer boasts 35 cubic feet (1 cubic meter) of storage space and is equipped with slide outs to add a kitchen and fridge setup. Then there’s that roof rack that you can see in the images. With this feature, you’ll be able to add the roof-top tent of your choosing. Don’t worry; with four 8,000-pound (3,628-kilogram) stabilizer jacks, you aren’t going anywhere.

One big push we see Addax making on their website is that these trailers are customizable. Pardon me, will be customizable. Just how far isn’t clear, but things should be in line with traditional modifications you can carry out on something like this. Maybe add solar power and accessories, some LP mounts, possibly even a bike rack; all will be revealed on...well, we don’t know yet. All the manufacturer’s website shows are a few blank spots where to put your contact details and “Be the first to know.” Nothing about pricing either.

Personally, I've seen a few startups in my days, and a lot of them begin like this. The question is, will this overland trailer be the answer that Jeep fans have been looking for? It would appear that Jeep supports this notion, but then again, why wouldn’t they just manufacture such a trinket themselves? Wink-wink; a story for another time.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Jeep Addax overland trailer travel trailer Camper off-road american WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories