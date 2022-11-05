It's Real and Even Google Has Just Heard of It: The First Jeep Branded Overlanding Trailer

Folks, with an “unprecedented” reveal, you can now hook up a Jeep branded travel trailer behind your Jeep vehicle. Best of all, the mobile habitat we’ll be exploring today has been designed to fit like a glove, without tampering with your Trail-Rated Jeep’s abilities. Take a seat or hold on because this one has a whole lot going for it.
Why is this thing such a big deal? Because Jeep has never built or even shaken hands with another manufacturer before, which is exactly the case here. The timeless carmaker STILL doesn’t own any hardware to build camper trailers or other RVs, so they’ve collaborated with a crew that I've never heard of before this moment, Addax Overland. Actually, if you do a quick search on Google, even the mighty search engine hasn't heard of this crew before this year’s SEMA. “Unprecedented” indeed. Nonetheless, the Jeep name is only “used under license by Addax.” Getting the picture?
How this crew managed to carry such a name matters very little; what’s done is done. Yet, as I explored more of this trinket, I discovered that it can be used by more than just a Jeep; it’s one hell of a overlanding trailer, and worthy of your attention whether you own the mothership or not.
proven again and again in the field. Simply put, this bugger is built in the same fashion as surveillance trailers used by the U.S. military. That alone should be reason to peel those eyelids back and even watch the video below. Just look at this thing go!
Each body is built using nothing more than steel that’s bent into shape and not welded, leading to a mobile sidekick that will probably take more damage than your actual vehicle. The chassis, too, is from this material and to ensure your trailer doesn’t take any sudden hits, independent torsion axles are in place while 17 inches (43 centimeters) of ground clearance bring nothing more than possibilities. Couple all that with a fully articulating hitch and what do you have? One hell of a unit that weighs just 850 pounds (386 kilograms) dry and can carry up to 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) of payload.
going anywhere.
One big push we see Addax making on their website is that these trailers are customizable. Pardon me, will be customizable. Just how far isn’t clear, but things should be in line with traditional modifications you can carry out on something like this. Maybe add solar power and accessories, some LP mounts, possibly even a bike rack; all will be revealed on...well, we don’t know yet. All the manufacturer’s website shows are a few blank spots where to put your contact details and “Be the first to know.” Nothing about pricing either.
Personally, I've seen a few startups in my days, and a lot of them begin like this. The question is, will this overland trailer be the answer that Jeep fans have been looking for? It would appear that Jeep supports this notion, but then again, why wouldn’t they just manufacture such a trinket themselves? Wink-wink; a story for another time.
