Winnebago's Voyage Boasts the Goods To Grab '2022 Travel Trailer of the Year' Title

If by some miracle you don't know who Winnebago may be, this RV, travel trailer, and camper manufacturer has been in this business since 1958 but adopted its present name in 1961. Since then, this crew has become a staple of American on-road living. Actually, this manufacturer has come to be loved outside the U.S. and is accessible in just a couple of countries.
As for the Voyage lineup, it seems to be the sort of camper that can achieve a tad more than the average machine, and with that, let me point out that the cheapest available unit starts off at a tad of $64,500 (€62,000 at current exchange rates) and can sleep four guests. While it may sound like more than most folks would be willing to dish out on such a trinket, let's see if we should consider it for our next RV purchase.
Now, there are a few things that set the Voyage apart from other campers of this style, and one thing is that it has been awarded the title of "2022 Travel Trailer of the Year." This is more or less the reason I chose to bring this trinket to light; to show off what it takes to receive that title. You already know the price, so let me create a picture of what you'll receive for that cash.
Now, I'm going to pretend we just picked up the least expensive floorplan, the V2427RB. With this bugger, you'll be able to pack up goods and gear for up to four people and hit the road in search of your favorite destinations. Once you've found that perfect spot, stabilize your unit, unhitch those 10,400 pounds (4,717 kilograms) of GVWR, and give your truck a rest.
After a stretch of the old legs, everyone starts to move around your travel trailer. Like good little worker ants, in 30 minutes or less, awnings are in place, portable solar systems are catching precious energy from a timeless source of power, aside from the ones mounted on your roof, and before long, a little fire pit is raging, and your outdoor living space is where you'll rest your bones for the next couple of hours. Why not bump your favorite tunes on the exterior JBL speakers?
looking to get dirty.
If your adventures often bring mess back to your habitat, an outdoor shower helps keep the interior clean, and whatever you miss outside, you can take off inside in the shower. Once cleaned up, you can cook a meal in the fully equipped kitchen or just head straight to your king bed. The kids can sleep on the modular sofa. Although it looks like they'll have the sounds of a fridge to keep them awake as it's right next to the bed. Or you can leave their TV on; it sits right across from the bedding.
The following day, you unload all you need for your Saturday kayaking or whatever you do in the woods by the lake, and off you go. All the while, your Voyage adventure cave will simply be lying in wait for your return. Thinking of getting yourself a mobile habitat for adventuring? This is one of the machines to consider.
