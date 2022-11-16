Ultra Rare Triple Black 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is a 7-Figure Car Every Day of the Week

Well over a million Porsche 911's have rolled off German factory floors since 1964. Less than 100 of them make up the rolling stock of 1994 911 Turbo S models with the 3.6-liter turbo boxer engine. In many respects, it's the holy grail of classic Porsche. Now, one's for sale.
This 911 Turbo S sports an absolute gem of a 355-horsepower M64 engine at the rear. Better still, there are even more goodies packed into this motor than other, lesser 911s on the same chassis from the same model year. These trinkets come in the form of the X88 "Works Increased Horsepower" package that includes a larger turbocharger and higher boost pressures, supported by a beefier intercooler, larger fuel injectors, and a lovely four-pipe exhaust system, among other pleasantries.
Being just one of two 1994 911 Turbo S models with this special configuration imported to Canada, this particular example is rarer than even a very rare sports car. With less than 22,000 miles on the odometer since this 911 first touched tires on North American soil, there are cars out there from the 2022 model year that already have more mileage racked up.
Pair that with the flawless triple black exterior paint, wheel color, and interior, and this Porsche is the epitome of a dark specter. A road menace that'd happily smoke other drivers in their tuned Mustangs, Chargers, and late model Audis and BMWs who doubt it's as fast as it is. It's a combination that's downright irresistible, even for folks who normally couldn't care less about 911s. Compared to Jaguars and Corvettes around the same age, this 911 Turbo S looks like a spaceship.
The price for it all? Well, the real question is how whether the final gavel price is equal to or greater than a vacation house in any of America's most exclusive postal codes. Beverly Hills, the Hamptons, you name it, this Porsche is bound to be worth that level of real estate. With an estimated go-price between $1.1 million and $1.3 million, all that's left in a mansion to park it inside.
Being just one of two 1994 911 Turbo S models with this special configuration imported to Canada, this particular example is rarer than even a very rare sports car. With less than 22,000 miles on the odometer since this 911 first touched tires on North American soil, there are cars out there from the 2022 model year that already have more mileage racked up.
Pair that with the flawless triple black exterior paint, wheel color, and interior, and this Porsche is the epitome of a dark specter. A road menace that'd happily smoke other drivers in their tuned Mustangs, Chargers, and late model Audis and BMWs who doubt it's as fast as it is. It's a combination that's downright irresistible, even for folks who normally couldn't care less about 911s. Compared to Jaguars and Corvettes around the same age, this 911 Turbo S looks like a spaceship.
The price for it all? Well, the real question is how whether the final gavel price is equal to or greater than a vacation house in any of America's most exclusive postal codes. Beverly Hills, the Hamptons, you name it, this Porsche is bound to be worth that level of real estate. With an estimated go-price between $1.1 million and $1.3 million, all that's left in a mansion to park it inside.