Sasquatch's 2023 Highland Series Campers Are Beefed Up and Ready for Off-Road Business

Folks, I recently covered the work of a camper manufacturer from right here in the backcountry of the United States, Sasquatch Expedition Campers. If you remember what I'm talking about, it was a little off-road companion dubbed the Smuggler and probably got its name from the 90 cubic feet (2.55 cubic meters) of storage space the unit offers future owners.
Sasquatch only recently hit the market, as of 2021, but the reason they sprang into existence is simple: to offer off-road-worthy and capable campers that can achieve a tad more than their prices may lead you to believe. For example, two models are available under the Highland series that we'll be looking at today, and the least expensive is priced at $43,500 (€44,050 at current exchange rates). The larger unit starts at $47,000 (€47,600 at current exchange rates), but the only difference I could spot was that of size and space.
Now, for me to try and go through everything these units offer would be absolute folly, as it would take us about an hour or two. So, to simplify things a tad, I'll point out some of the most important features that set the Highland apart from other campers you may have encountered over the last year, and all that starts with nothing more than the base for your adventures, the chassis.
boasting adjustable Fox coil overs with 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of travel. All that's then mounted to an independent trailing arm system and attached to an aluminum powder-coated frame. Throw on an articulating coupler and extreme off-road tongue jack, and enjoy your trips. BFGoodrich AT tires complete the mix.
As for the shell of these puppies, we can once again see Sasquatch showing off what they can achieve with materials such as aluminum and insulation and, wait for it, rice husk. That's right, folks, the interior of each Highland uses rice husks to yield the paneling that you see. Oh, and contrary to belief, this stuff is "guaranteed not to rot, crack, or splinter." May the test of time prove this statement right.
On to bigger and grander things, one trait different from the Smuggler is that the Highland series can accommodate humans inside. An interior has been designed for more than just gear, and with it, these units bump up the number of guests to four or more, depending on the sort of additional gear your purchase. A rooftop tent and annex can be rather valuable options.
storage space can be and equip the Highland with up to 70 cubic feet (2 cubic meters) of storage options, not including the interior sleeping area. If you opt for that rooftop tent I mentioned, you can use it for even more gear, pushing the limits of your off-grid adventures to the limit. Have a look in the gallery to see what I mean; nearly every little square hatch is a doorway to a vast pit for tools, foods, and clothing, not to mention portable systems like a toilet and solar power.
One hatch you need to know about is found at the rear of the Highland, and while it's not technically a storage bay but a galley, you'll still have room for a cooktop, fridge/freezer, your spices and herbs, beer, and other perishable and nonperishable items. Your 36-gallon (164-liter) water tank, pumps, and a few electrical features are also housed in this space. With all that and a few hundred bags of potato chips, the largest Highland comes in with a dry weight of just 1,784 pounds (809 kilograms).
And while you'd expect this story to be over by now, it isn't. In truth, Sasquatch takes great pride in its work and each unit can be taken equipped with countless options and features that extend this unit's capabilities. This includes a complete solar power setup, an Iceco fridge/freezer, bike racks, and kayak mounts, you name it. The only limits are your needs and budget. Other than that, Sasquatch and their Highland seem like the sort of machine you can consider for next year's glamping season and a few others that follow.
