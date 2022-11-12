Palomino RV Unleashes Its "Overlanding Coach" Monsters and They're Something Else Entirely

If the name Palomino RV sounds familiar, it’s because this crew has been supplying the mobile living market with campers of all kinds since 1968. These days, Palomino is under Forest River rule, but they’ve been allowed to build downsized habitats to their liking, a blessing if you ask me. Why a blessing? If you check out the Palomino or Forest River lineup, rarely will you find a trailer built quite like the Pause class.
As I dove deeper into the two floorplans available, I quickly realized that these two buggers are so much more different than others from this manufacturer. For example, the first words I read were “overlanding coach” and wait for it, a friggin “air suspension system.” Yes, overlanding and off-road adventures are now smoother than ever. But comfort isn’t the only reason Palomino chose to use this sort of setup.
Part of the story behind this new camper is its ability to handle hardcore travels, and air suspensions are dang good at reducing stress on frames and other components and systems found in an RV or vehicle. This is essential for keeping the aluminum frame safe and yields 25 inches (63 centimeters) of ground clearance, even though these buggers come across as rather large; details to be announced in the future.
entirely new category of specs to go through all the possibilities of this fresh off-road suspension system, which, mind you, is supplied by Morryde. 14 different abilities and components are revealed as part of this gear and what it can do, even adjusting parameters on the fly.
Beyond that, composite materials are revealed as the base for what you see. Not only does this allow Palomino to keep weight down to a minimum, but composites are wonderful in putting up a fight against the elements and critters. Floors, walls, and roof are all built from the stuff, and a full body wrap is placed on top of it all, ensuring water, dust, and mud don’t stick where they aren’t wanted.
Oh no! I just realized something; there are over seven pages of features, details, and options available for the Pause travel trailers. This means that I stand no chance of revealing all that’s in place, but I feel it’s necessary to tell you that the manufacturer knows what mobile living seekers look for in a machine like this, off-grid capabilities.
systems designed to keep you alive and going when there aren't any sources of power aside from the sun. As standard, units boast 700 watts of panels, 3,000-watt inverter/charger, and a battery. This system can even be upgraded with another 600 watts of portable panels and two more batteries. For lack of a better word, packed! And I haven’t even started to mention the interior goods.
Living spaces come across as rather roomy judging by the floorplans on the manufacturer’s website, but no details regarding sizes just yet. Nonetheless, we can see units are built to sleep two, maybe four guests and display layouts that feel more home-like than RV. One floorplan, the 20.3, even includes a bar setup near a window, perfect for viewing the world around as you sip a coffee in the morning. The 20.2 replaces the bar with a massive storage locker large enough for things like fishing rods and integrates an exterior galley underneath. Hmm, outdoor-ready too.
At the end of the day, there’s just so much more going on here than time will allow for, but to give you an idea without having to read too much, the Pause travel trailers are said to be priced around the $140K mark. Quite a bit of cash to dish out for quite a lot of camper.
