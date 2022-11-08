Meet La Mulita Viajera, a 2020 Chevy Silverado Turned Into an Off-Road Truck Camper

La Mulita Viajera, which means “The Traveling Armadillo” in Spanish, is a fitting name for this 2020 Chevy Silverado turned truck camper. The vehicle combines the comfort of an RV with off-road capabilities, allowing the owners to go anywhere, anytime, and still enjoy most of the amenities of home.
Fernando Rivero wanted to have a rig that would allow him to travel part-time with his wife and explore new places. But he also wanted something that would include all the amenities they needed to camp in comfort. So he got a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD, and he turned it into an adventure-ready tiny home on wheels.
Their rig, which was lovingly named La Mulita Viajera, doesn’t have a huge interior. However, it offers enough room for him, his wife, and their dog. The camper comes with a kitchen that has a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a sink, and a small fridge. It also includes numerous cabinets, and it has a pull-out counter extension that extends the available countertop space.
At the front of the vehicle is the bedroom. There’s a mattress in the cab-over area that allows the two to sleep comfortably. Plus, it features windows on all sides that let natural light come inside. Underneath the bed, they have a space specially designed for their dog.
At the rear is a cozy living room, which includes a large bench with storage underneath. It is equipped with a swivel table that can be used as a dining table or as a small workspace. The living room has several upper cabinets as well.
The wet bath in this rig is compact, but it does the job. Inside, you’ll see a shower, a toilet, a sink, and a medicine cabinet. The bathroom is separated from the rest of the mobile home via a door with a full-length mirror.
As for the exterior of the RV, Fernando describes it as “an extension of the interior.” La Mulita Viajera has an awning that provides shade. They can also spend time outdoors even when it’s rainy. Their Chevy Silverado also comes with a solar package that allows them to live off the grid whenever they want.
Fernando says that he can travel in his truck camper just as comfortably as he would in a larger, more expensive RV. What truly matters for him is to explore new places and see what the world has to offer. For now, the two are traveling part-time, but in the future, they plan to switch to full-time RV living and see what it’s all about.
Recently, Fernando offered the folks from Tiny Home Tours a full tour of "The Traveling Armadillo." You can check out the clip down below to find out more about this awesome truck camper.
