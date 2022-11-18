This 28-Ft Tiny House Features Two Lofts and Is Perfect for a Family With Kids

Embark on the small living journey with this lovely tiny house on wheels. These houses are small in size and price and big in coziness and comfiness. They come equipped with everything to ensure that full-time living is possible.
This house was built in 2019 by ReWild Homes on a 28-ft (8.5-m) rainbow flat deck trailer with three axles. It measures 28 ft (8.5 m) in length, 8.6 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.1m) in height for a total of 280 sq ft (26sq m). It features a large deck area on which a few chairs and a table can be added for an outdoor patio.
Stepping inside, we are getting into the living area, which is connected to the kitchen. Here we find a miniature sofa with a few wall cabinets around and a coffee table. There is also a bigger foldable table between the living and kitchen area that can serve as a dinette. The small loft is located above this place and can be accessed via a ladder. This loft can either be used as a guest or kids’ room or as a storage loft.
The kitchen is designed with white cabinets and a gray backsplash and comes equipped with a double-bowl farm sink, a propane-powered stove and oven combo, a rangehood, and a small fridge.
On the right side of the kitchen, we find a minuscule bathroom with a bathroom vanity, a vessel sink, a composting toilet, and a shower cabin. There is also an on-demand propane instant water heater, ready to provide warm showers.
The first loft is located above the bathroom and can be accessed through the staircase from the kitchen. It measures 81 sq ft (7.5 sq m) and offers enough space to be used as a bedroom for two people.
This tiny house is up for sale on Tiny House Listings for the price of $70,000 (€67,586) and is located in British Columbia, Canada.
