Autoliv and Airoh Will Debut a Concept Motorcycle Helmet With an Integrated Airbag

Leading automotive safety system company Autoliv partnered with Italian helmet manufacturer Airoh to develop a concept motorcycle helmet. However, this isn't your run-of-the-mill helmet; it's the world's first motorcycle helmet that integrates an airbag in its design.
The concept will be presented at EICMA 2022, the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition. Dating back to 2014, it's one of the most important trade fair events for the two-wheel sector. This year, EICMA opens in Milan on November 8 and will last until November 13.
Autoliv and Airoh have been working on the project for two years, constantly testing and improving its design. Tests have shown that airbag technology can significantly reduce the peak linear head acceleration and head injury risk in an impact.
In July this year, Autoliv announced it was working with protective gear manufacturer POC to develop a bicycle helmet with an integrated airbag.
Autoliv is working on other systems that focus on the rider's safety, as well. It's developing additional products that integrate airbags, such as high-quality protective clothing. Many riders already use airbags in motorcycle jackets, but the technology can surely be optimized and improved.
Another of Autoliv's projects is the bag-in-bike, a complete airbag system for two-wheeled vehicles. The system will also be displayed at EICMA 2022.
Mikael Bratt, the President and CEO of Autoliv, said, "To substantially reduce the number of motorcycle rider injuries and fatalities, we need to take a holistic approach where we investigate several combined countermeasures. We have always developed our products based on real world data to ensure the benefit for the end user. We intend to use the same approach to other mobility modes, like motorcycle riders, to save more lives."
Regarding the concept helmet, we don't know any details about how it works. Fortunately, we have little to wait until we see the concept in action at EICMA 2022.
