SEAT MO 125 Performance Smashes Two Guinness World Records

SEAT, the Spanish automaker owned by the Volkswagen Group, manufactures both cars and utilities under its main brand and the Cupra brand. The MO 125 Performance electric scooter may feature the Spanish manufacturer’s logo, but it’s produced by Scutum Logistics of Barcelona.
Although it may not be produced by SEAT, this little thing broke a couple of Guinness World Records at the Zuera International Circuit in Zaragoza with the help of the Spanish manufacturer. First and foremost, the all-electric scooter broke the 24-hour relay test by covering 1,430.558 kilometers (888.9 miles), which is a lot by anyone’s standards. No fewer than five riders made this record possible, including Ivo Viscasillas, a member of the Complete Vehicle division in SEAT’s R&D department.
He and the other riders – journalist Judit Florensa and racers Cristian Marin, Miquel Vinola, and Jordi Gene – rode the MO 125 Performance approximately 50 minutes at a time. SEAT changed the riders every 50 minutes or so, every time the scooter’s battery pack had to be changed.
For the next 24 hours, Italian journalist Valerio Boni rode the MO 125 Performance as in the relay record. He covered no fewer than 1,158.72 kilometers (719.99 miles), which is all the more impressive for a one-man record. Valerio stopped for brief moments during battery swaps, but he also took 40-minute breaks because riding for a whole day is not easy.
“These two Guinness World Records demonstrate the reliability of electric technology and specifically of the SEAT MO 125 Performance, which we will soon be presenting at EICMA” explains Lucas Casasnovas, managing director of SEAT MO. “We will be attending this major two-wheeler event for the first time with great optimism, after having achieved a milestone which had never before been achieved by an electric scooter.”
SEAT will unveil the new MO 125 Performance at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan on November 8th. As opposed to the outgoing SEAT MO eScooter 125, the SEAT MO 125 Performance promises a little bit more power, slightly better handling, as well as more appeal for urban riders.
He and the other riders – journalist Judit Florensa and racers Cristian Marin, Miquel Vinola, and Jordi Gene – rode the MO 125 Performance approximately 50 minutes at a time. SEAT changed the riders every 50 minutes or so, every time the scooter’s battery pack had to be changed.
For the next 24 hours, Italian journalist Valerio Boni rode the MO 125 Performance as in the relay record. He covered no fewer than 1,158.72 kilometers (719.99 miles), which is all the more impressive for a one-man record. Valerio stopped for brief moments during battery swaps, but he also took 40-minute breaks because riding for a whole day is not easy.
“These two Guinness World Records demonstrate the reliability of electric technology and specifically of the SEAT MO 125 Performance, which we will soon be presenting at EICMA” explains Lucas Casasnovas, managing director of SEAT MO. “We will be attending this major two-wheeler event for the first time with great optimism, after having achieved a milestone which had never before been achieved by an electric scooter.”
SEAT will unveil the new MO 125 Performance at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan on November 8th. As opposed to the outgoing SEAT MO eScooter 125, the SEAT MO 125 Performance promises a little bit more power, slightly better handling, as well as more appeal for urban riders.