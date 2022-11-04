2022 Acura RDX Passes the Updated IIHS Side Crash Test With Flying Colors

Side impacts account for more than 20 percent of passenger vehicle occupant deaths in the United States. The automotive industry rolls out increasingly larger vehicles, which is why the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently implemented a much tougher side crash test.
As opposed to striking the vehicle at 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour), the updated side crash test requires the impact speed to be 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour). The barrier that simulates the striking vehicle also happens to be heavier, with it tipping the scales at 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms) compared to 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms).
These changes mean that the crash produces 82 percent more energy than before, which forces automakers to make their vehicles that much safer in the event of a side impact. Acura is much obliged to deliver on its promise of safe cars, with the 2022 model year RDX passing this test with the maximum rating available. Rated “good” in every other crashworthiness test, the compact SUV further boasts good headlights across the board.
“Good” ratings were also given for the seatbelt reminder system and the ease of use of the child restraints. In terms of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, the RDX flaunts the maximum rating available as well. In other words, if safety is your top priority, you can’t go wrong with the 2022 MY and newer Acura RDX.
Redesigned in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the Honda CR-V-twinned crossover is currently available to configure from $41,350 excluding destination charge. Honda’s luxury-oriented subsidiary offers front-wheel drive as standard or Super Handling All-Wheel Drive for $2,200 extra.
Regardless of which wheels are driven, customers are presented with a ten-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot engine. Codenamed K20C4, the force-fed lump develops 272 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) from 1,600 rpm.
These changes mean that the crash produces 82 percent more energy than before, which forces automakers to make their vehicles that much safer in the event of a side impact. Acura is much obliged to deliver on its promise of safe cars, with the 2022 model year RDX passing this test with the maximum rating available. Rated “good” in every other crashworthiness test, the compact SUV further boasts good headlights across the board.
“Good” ratings were also given for the seatbelt reminder system and the ease of use of the child restraints. In terms of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, the RDX flaunts the maximum rating available as well. In other words, if safety is your top priority, you can’t go wrong with the 2022 MY and newer Acura RDX.
Redesigned in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the Honda CR-V-twinned crossover is currently available to configure from $41,350 excluding destination charge. Honda’s luxury-oriented subsidiary offers front-wheel drive as standard or Super Handling All-Wheel Drive for $2,200 extra.
Regardless of which wheels are driven, customers are presented with a ten-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot engine. Codenamed K20C4, the force-fed lump develops 272 horsepower at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) from 1,600 rpm.