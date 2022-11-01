Acura NSX Crashes Into Jeep at Chrysler-Dodge Dealership, Gets Its Lights Knocked Out

An Acura NSX got badly bruised up subsequent to a crash at an undisclosed location somewhere in the United States, at a Chrysler-Dodge dealership.
Images of the aftermath, and footage captured on CCTV, show the damages made to the sports car, and the exact moment it hit a Jeep Wrangler that was quietly sitting in the parking lot.
A wet road, by the looks of it, combined with too much pedal to the metal and maybe disengaged traction control, and obviously a hyped and inexperienced driver, was what led to the accident. The short video shows the Acura NSX going sideways in the middle of the road, when all of a sudden, it turned left and crashed into the parked Jeep Wrangler.
The impact was so brutal that it ruined the front hood of the orange exotic model, and left some deep marks on the front bumper. As for the white truck, it likely got its front bumper scraped, and not much else. It is likely that the driver of the Acura NSX managed to walk away from this incident, which supposedly happened a few days/weeks ago, considering that supercar.fails on Instagram shared the images and clip, embedded at the bottom of the page, just recently.
It may have not made a splash in the segment the same way its iconic predecessor did, but the second-generation Acura NSX still is a proper driver’s car. It entered production in 2016 at the Marysville facility in Ohio, and the automaker pulled the plug on it with the Type S, which was the swansong of the series. In total, roughly 3,000 units of the second-gen NSX saw the light of day. As for its direct successor, if it gets the green light, it will likely be all-electric and could be introduced around the middle of the decade.
