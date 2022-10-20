Frankly, It Doesn’t Take Much to Imagine an Acura Integra Type R Twin for the Civic

Do you know how movie enthusiasts are accusing some big-time Hollywood studios (yes, we are looking at you, Disney) of lazy writing and a fear of innovation as they simply recycle old stories in ‘new’ packaging?
Well, sometimes, the same idea could be applied to the virtual automotive artist world. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of examples. So, here is Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who returns to the commissioned dream ride periplus alongside HotCars, but without much creative force.
As opposed to Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who is almost always playing to his extreme muscle or sports car strengths for HotCars’ CGIs – like that time when he imagined a crazy Rolls-Royce Wraith Hot Rod – Prokop’s themes have been rather tame, as of late. For example, not long ago, they imagined the potential looks of the Tesla Model S Cabriolet.
But our question is simple – have they forgotten that CGI artists abandoned this subject when aftermarket outlets such as NCE started churning out Tesla Convertibles in the real world? Anyway, now they are back with more of the same lame wishful thinking. This time around, the subject is a potential Acura Integra Type R – and they went down the lazy CGI route without remorse.
Why? Well, simply because just like the real Acura Integra is a Honda Civic Si ‘sibling,’ this hypothetical Acura Type R is nothing more than a rebadged Honda Civic Type R done in 3D. Have they not seen the backlash from those hideous Renault Captur/Mitsubishi ASX twins? Or is the perspective of a feisty Acura Integra enough to warrant a blatant copycat of the cool sixth-generation Civic Type R?
