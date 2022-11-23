Watch This Modified Toyota GR Yaris Blitz the Quarter Mile in 10.54 Seconds

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, an 840-horsepower muscle car developed specifically for quarter-mile shenanigans, needs 9.65 seconds from start to finish line. Owned by Ebrahim Kanoo of EKanoo Racing, this little hatchback conquered the quarter mile in merely 10.54 seconds.
Considering that a bone-stock McLaren Artura recorded 10.27 seconds at the Bahrain International Circuit’s drag strip, the straight-line performance of this ‘Yota simply boggles the mind. As the headline implies, the car in the featured clip isn’t your usual GR Yaris because it lays down 549 HP.
The four-wheel dyno indicates 496 pound-foot (673 Nm) at 5,300 revolutions per minute, which is borderline insane for a three-cylinder turbo with a displacement of 1.6 liters. Zero to 60 miles per hour (make that 97 kilometers per hour) took 3.01 seconds, and the pull from 60 to 130 miles per hour (nearly 210 kilometers per hour) took 6.99 seconds.
Gifted with a custom intercooler, a BMC air filter, a less restrictive exhaust system, as well as a MoTeC M142 direct injection engine control unit, the EKanoo Racing GR Yaris clocked 216.03 kilometers per hour (134.23 miles per hour) as it crossed the quarter-mile finish line. Driving a supermini at high speeds is an experience in and of itself, but taking a subcompact hatchback over 200 kph certainly isn’t for the faint of heart.
Not available stateside, the GR Yaris also happens to be a very different animal from its lesser siblings because Toyota had to rethink the entire rear end for this application. By combining the GA-B platform with GA-C goodies out back, the Japanese automaker could give this fellow GR-Four, a performance all-wheel drive system that employs an electronically-controlled clutch pack. Although similar to Haldex, the Intelligent Torque Controlled Coupling is both smaller and lighter than the Haldex clutch.
Not available in Bahrain where Ebrahim Kanoo is based, the GR Yaris is pretty expensive for a subcompact. Over in Germany, the largest new vehicle market in Europe, it kicks off at 34,000 euros (35,345 dollars).
