Akio Toyoda Denies Toyota Is Skeptical of BEVs, States It Will Offer All Options

For a large number of climate change activists, not committing to selling only battery electric vehicles (BEVs) implies you are against them. After all, the only reason for that would be to protect their investments in combustion engines, right? That’s what makes only companies born to make EVs credible. Joking aside, most climate change activists hate cars and want them gone. Akio Toyoda addressed these folks in a recent press conference in the U.S., starting from the basics: he loves cars.

13 photos