Widebody 2023 Toyota Prius CGI Looks Like a Liberty Walk Work-in-Progress

Actually, you may want to make that a mash up between something made by Liberty Walk and Mansory at the same time, because in addition to the bolt-on fender flares, this widebody new-gen Toyota Prius has lots of forged carbon too.
Since no one outside Toyota has gotten their hands on it yet, you know that it is not real, don’t you? It has ildar_project on Instagram behind it, and it has got to be one of the boldest digital illustrations of the 2023 model yet.
Standing out like a sore thumb, it has a custom body kit that comprises those massive fender flares at the front and rear, linked together by the fatter side skirts. The big chin spoiler is also part of the virtual makeover, and so is the hood, which has a forged carbon styling, just like the rest of the add-ons.
Further emphasizing its sportier nature is that big wing at the back. With their larger diameter, and concave design, the wheels were added using countless mouse clicks, and they have a dual-tone finish. Bright green was digitally applied to the entire exterior, save for the ‘aftermarket’ add-ons, and is slightly contrasted by the black accents. Finally, the new roof rack has a big box attached to it for increased hauling.
Looking better than ever, the 2023 Toyota Prius has celebrated its North American premiere at the LA Auto Show. The electrified model’s pricing and availability will be announced in due course, but it has been confirmed to pack a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, assisted by electricity. It has 194 hp (197 ps / 145 kW) on tap, and it can do the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.2 seconds, 2.6 seconds quicker than its predecessor. The Japanese automaker estimates 57 mpg (4.1 l/100 km) combined.
As for the 2023 Prius Prime, it has a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined 220 hp (223 ps / 164 kW), and it further drops the sprint time to 6.6 seconds. Three trim levels will make up the family, each one with a decent amount of gear for a car in this class, and a generous host of safety equipment.
Standing out like a sore thumb, it has a custom body kit that comprises those massive fender flares at the front and rear, linked together by the fatter side skirts. The big chin spoiler is also part of the virtual makeover, and so is the hood, which has a forged carbon styling, just like the rest of the add-ons.
Further emphasizing its sportier nature is that big wing at the back. With their larger diameter, and concave design, the wheels were added using countless mouse clicks, and they have a dual-tone finish. Bright green was digitally applied to the entire exterior, save for the ‘aftermarket’ add-ons, and is slightly contrasted by the black accents. Finally, the new roof rack has a big box attached to it for increased hauling.
Looking better than ever, the 2023 Toyota Prius has celebrated its North American premiere at the LA Auto Show. The electrified model’s pricing and availability will be announced in due course, but it has been confirmed to pack a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, assisted by electricity. It has 194 hp (197 ps / 145 kW) on tap, and it can do the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 7.2 seconds, 2.6 seconds quicker than its predecessor. The Japanese automaker estimates 57 mpg (4.1 l/100 km) combined.
As for the 2023 Prius Prime, it has a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined 220 hp (223 ps / 164 kW), and it further drops the sprint time to 6.6 seconds. Three trim levels will make up the family, each one with a decent amount of gear for a car in this class, and a generous host of safety equipment.