Next-Gen Toyota Corolla Gets Faux-CGI Presentation, Resembles a Mid-Size CUV

Toyota has been conquering new ground over the past few weeks, with the 2022 LA Auto Show compact bZ electric concept’s introduction, the worldwide presentation of the all-new Prius, and the promise of a new Trailhunter family of adventure vehicles.
And, of course, that prolific activity has not gone unnoticed across the virtual realm, either. So, here is a conclusive example. Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has even taken up the task of revealing an entire series of imagined new generations for various Toyota vehicles.
Early this month, the pixel master gave us the 2024 Toyota Stout light truck revival that felt ready to rock Ford Maverick’s unibody compact pickup truck world. He then imagined the Prius just before the OEM announcement, and now there’s also a new Toyota almost daily. So, after recently showcasing the hypothetical looks of the big Sienna minivan and mid-size Highlander SUV, now it is the ripe time for the legendary Corolla to get redesigned for the 2024/2025 introduction of the thirteenth generation.
The best-selling nameplate in the world, right now available as the 2023 Corolla sedan from $21,550 (plus Hybrid sedan, Hatchback, and the mighty GR Corolla) in America, was introduced as the E210 twelfth iteration back in 2018. So, while taking all this with a grain of salt, there may be a logic behind the hypothetical idea that Toyota will indeed cook up an all-new generation soon.
For now, the CGI expert dreamed of the next Corolla in sedan form and with a subtle, evolutionary design – especially as far as the rear of the compact model is concerned. The front, meanwhile, takes a cue from the previous digital Highlander project and I have to say the look suits the smaller four-door just as well. At least hypothetically!
