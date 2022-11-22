LDV Wants to Make the Minivan Cool Again With All-New Battery-Electric MIFA 9

More on this:

1 Here's How Much the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Costs in Australia

2 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan Hits the Adventure Trail with New Road Tripper Package

3 The Buick Century Is Back, Albeit as a Minivan That's Almost as Big as an Escalade

4 2023 Kia Carnival Wants to Be Taken Seriously, Do You Dig the Fresh Look?

5 SAIC to Take Over Van-Maker LDV