LDV Wants to Make the Minivan Cool Again With All-New Battery-Electric MIFA 9

Traditional people carriers may not be as popular as they once were, but they are far from being on their dying bed. Case in point, the offering has just expanded with the all-new LDV MIFA 9.
Unveiled for Australia, where it is offered in three trim levels, the Mode, Executive, and Luxe, the MIFA 9 is a battery-electric minivan that uses a single motor driving the front wheels. It generates 180 kW (245 ps / 241 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, and is juiced up by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery.
Taking around 8.5 hours to recharge at an 11 kW connection, with DC fast-charging juicing it up from 30 to 80% in 36 minutes, it gives it a total driving range of up to 440 km (273 miles) on the WLTP cycle. That is for the Mode, as the Executive and Luxe can travel 435 and 430 km (270-267 miles) respectively, the official spec sheet reveals.
Sporting modern looks on the outside, and riding on 18- or 19-inch wheels, depending on the configuration, the MIFA 9 is available in various colors, including dual-tone finishes. All of them have a black leather interior with a 2+2+3 seating configuration, and rear sliding doors to facilitate ingress and egress. An eight-seater is said to join the family early next year.
In terms of on-board gear, LDV says that the range-topping variant comes with heated and cooled seats with massaging function, fold-out tables, multi-zone climate control, sliding third-row seating, 7-inch digital display behind the steering wheel, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and others. The leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel is said to be optional, just like the wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and digital rearview mirror.
LDV is offering the MIFA 9 with a 5-year/200,000-km (124,274-mile) warranty, and an 8-year/200,000-km warranty for the battery. Pricing in Australia kicks off at AU$106,000 (equal to US$70,200) for the Mode, AU$117,000 (US$77,485) for the Executive, and AU$131,000 (US$86,755) for the Luxe.
