LDV Wants to Make the Minivan Cool Again With All-New Battery-Electric MIFA 9

kW

kWh

WLTP

Unveiled for Australia , where it is offered in three trim levels, the Mode, Executive, and Luxe, the MIFA 9 is a battery-electric minivan that uses a single motor driving the front wheels. It generates 180(245 ps / 241 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, and is juiced up by a 90lithium-ion battery.Taking around 8.5 hours to recharge at an 11 kW connection, with DC fast-charging juicing it up from 30 to 80% in 36 minutes, it gives it a total driving range of up to 440 km (273 miles) on thecycle. That is for the Mode, as the Executive and Luxe can travel 435 and 430 km (270-267 miles) respectively, the official spec sheet reveals.Sporting modern looks on the outside, and riding on 18- or 19-inch wheels, depending on the configuration, the MIFA 9 is available in various colors, including dual-tone finishes. All of them have a black leather interior with a 2+2+3 seating configuration, and rear sliding doors to facilitate ingress and egress. An eight-seater is said to join the family early next year.In terms of on-board gear, LDV says that the range-topping variant comes with heated and cooled seats with massaging function, fold-out tables, multi-zone climate control, sliding third-row seating, 7-inch digital display behind the steering wheel, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and others. The leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel is said to be optional, just like the wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and digital rearview mirror.LDV is offering the MIFA 9 with a 5-year/200,000-km (124,274-mile) warranty, and an 8-year/200,000-km warranty for the battery. Pricing in Australia kicks off at AU$106,000 (equal to US$70,200) for the Mode, AU$117,000 (US$77,485) for the Executive, and AU$131,000 (US$86,755) for the Luxe.