Toyota Solves One Part Shortage Issue Involving Its Sienna and Highlander

The supply chain issues and parts shortages that have plagued automotive vehicle production throughout the world over the past several years are no secret to those of us that follow the industry, but Toyota has managed to resolve one.
Recent news has not necessarily been all that positive about when the problems may abate, but Toyota does have some good news on that front.
Since early 2022, consumers wanting to get their hands on a Toyota Sienna XSE with the Technology Package, a Sienna Limited, or a Toyota Highlander Platinum model both hybrid and non-hybrid would have to do so minus a key feature; granted, Toyota did knock a few hundred bucks off the MSRP because of the missing component.
The feature in question is Toyota's digital display mirror which acts as a driver's eyes in the back of their head from a rear-of-the-vehicle perspective. A camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle projects images right onto the display of the digital rearview mirror. Drivers also have the ability to change the mirror mode to either optical mirror mode or digital mirror mode with the flick of a lever. As a result of the camera's location, drivers get an unobstructed view of what lies behind their vehicle, optimizing rear visibility.
Just today, it was revealed by Marcello from Toyota World that supply chain issues have been resolved for this particular component and all consumers who place an order for the three models mentioned above can expect their vehicles to be delivered with the digital rearview mirror.
However, that only relates to new orders, as Marcello explains in the YouTube video below, consumers who have already placed an order for one of the three models will not get the digital rearview mirror feature as it is already in the production schedule.
It is somewhat puzzling as to why, if the part is available, Toyota cannot install it in vehicles that are currently in production, but that is the gig for now.
