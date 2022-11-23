Place Your Bets: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S and McLaren 720S

On an airfield near the Bulgarian capital Sofia, airline pilot Tseno Krastev brought no fewer than three super sports cars for a good ol’ series of quarter-mile races. The only rear-wheel-drive contender is the V8-engined McLaren 720S, which also happens to be the lightest of the lot.
The British automaker says that it weighs 1,419 kilograms (3,128 pounds), and the secret to this lightness is plenty of carbon fiber. As implied, 720 stands for metric ponies, converting to 710 mechanical horsepower. The 4.0-liter M840T force-fed engine pumps out 568 pound-foot (770 Nm) at 5,500 revolutions per minute, which translates to gripping acceleration.
McLaren quotes 2.8 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), onto a top speed of 212 miles per hour (341 kilometers per hour). The rival it has to beat in this three-strong showdown is the Huracan Evo. Gifted with a naturally-aspirated engine and all-wheel drive, the Raging Bull flaunts the best aural qualities of the bunch. Shared with the R8, its V10 makes 631 horsepower and 442 pound-foot (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm.
The final entry comes in the form of a rear-engined super sports car from the Volkswagen Group. From fewer cylinders and less displacement than both mid-engined supercars, the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S develops an impressive 641 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) between 2,500 and 4,000 revolutions per minute. In addition to a well-calibrated transmission, the Neunelfer further sweetens the deal with one of the best launch control systems out there. It’s a straight-line thriller, alright, but does it have what it takes to take down the louder and more exotic rivals?
From zero to 100 kilometers per hour (make that 62 miles per hour), it’s consistently quicker than the McLaren and Lamborghini, clocking a best of 2.72 seconds with the first foot of rollout subtracted. Its best quarter-mile run is 10.34 at 217 kilometers per hour (134.8 miles per hour).
However, the quickest car in the quarter mile is the British supercar from Woking. The 720S took home three out of four possible wins, clocking a best of 10.28 clicks at 234 kilometers per hour (145.4 miles per hour).
