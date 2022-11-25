Fire-Spitting 4.84 Nitrous Big Block Camaro Drags Chevy Sibling, Destruction Ensues

Chevrolet’s iconic pony car might be in a state of trance right now, as no one really knows what will happen past the sixth generation’s alleged 2024MY expiration date, but that does not make it any less enticing.
Especially when there are a couple of examples duking it out at the dragstrip. Well, this upcoming experience is of the 1/8th mile variety, as the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube is back for the daily and (solo) nightly dose of Middle Georgia Motorsports Park 1/8-mile action. The track located in Jeffersonville, GA, was much quieter that day, so maybe it is not one of those feisty grudge matches.
Anyway, the interesting thing is that we already have met one of the protagonists in this recent video (embedded on November 19th), as this crimson with white stripes first-generation Chevy Camaro RS is dubbed ‘Outlaw Josey Wales’ in the description. And we could not help but remember when the 4.84 bore space nitrous-fed big-block Chevy monster ducked it out with an equally well-prepared Fox Body Ford Mustang to see who gets thrashed.
Now, on the other hand, this encounter is all General Motors, as in the right lane sits a dark and meaty Chevy Camaro… also of the first iteration variety! Alas, make no mistake about these classic ‘Maros, it’s just the looks that has a vintage atmosphere, the rest is all modern attire. After all, the nitrous shots and the towering blower V8 are enough of a statement of fact, as far as the crimson Chevy is concerned.
Unfortunately, as always, this race – which kicked off at the 1:21 mark, also does not give away any indication about the rivaling ETs and trap speeds, as the track’s electronic scoreboard remained mum on the matters. No worries, though, it is absolutely obvious which racer won the skirmish, even without the track’s light confirmation…
