Mercury Marine Unveils Industry-First Outboard V10 With 5.7-Liter Displacement and 400 HP

Mercury Marine has launched the industry's first V10 outboard motor. Part of the company's Verado range, the new 5.7-liter naturally aspirated unit is the first of its kind in the industry. While offering comparable power to a V12, the unit is almost as small as a V8, as it was designed to use the industry-standard 26-inch mount spacing that is typical for V8s.
The new motor from Mercury Marine is available in both 350 and 400-horsepower versions, and both are designed to offer better NVH characteristics, when compared to comparable products made by competitors. Quiet operation is a key selling point for this quad-cam motor, as well as smoothness, Mercury notes.
While the V10 mill might not have the smoothness of a V8, it will come with more power in naturally-aspirated form, and it should weigh less and be smaller than a V12. Its rev limit is at 6,400 rpm, which might be great for a higher top speed, even in a heavier boat.
According to Mercury Marine, the new V10 mill is 45 percent quieter than a leading competitor's product at cruise. Moreover, it is just 5.5 inches (13.97 cm) taller than a V8.
Besides, if you think about it in the long run, the V10 will use fewer spark plugs and coils, less oil than a V12, and possibly less fuel than a V8 made to offer this level of power. It might be a win-win situation for those looking for an outboard motor that handles a heavy vessel or provides exactly what the customer ordered where speed is concerned.
Its creators note that extended service intervals were also part of the design requirements over the three years necessary to create the new line of V10 outboards. There are 100-hour and 300-hour service intervals, mind you.
The new 695-lb. (ca. 315 kg) engine is designed to work on 87-octane fuel, and it is matched with the firm's Revolution X propeller. Between the two elements is a 6.4-inch gearcase that is configured with 2.08:1 gears for the V10, and enlarged in size when compared to V8 units, while the special Rev X prop has a larger diameter with this engine variant.
It should be important to note that the new outboard motor has a dual-mode 48V/12V alternator that can mate with various power systems. Some of those can integrate a lithium-ion auxiliary power management system and eliminate the need for an onboard generator system.
The new outboard will also be compatible with a new electric steering system that is being developed by Mercury Marine for multi-outboard vessels, which claims to provide a reduction in energy consumption of more than 50 percent when compared to other rigging systems for multi-outboard motor steering systems.
