This $1 Million Z-11 Is Frank Sanders' 1963 Speed-Bred, Drag Strip-Ruling One-Off Impala

If you're an avid collector of automotive masterpieces adorned with enough glory-clad performance to fit an eighteen-wheeler, look no further. This one-million-dollar '63 Impala is the King of the Ring, the Whip of the Strip, the Snag of the Drag. And it is for sale. The car is no ordinary Chevy, and its build code strongly contradicts the "regular" in RPO: Z-11, Frank Sander's racer, 99% original.