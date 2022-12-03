Think you’re going to conquer the ski slopes this season with your G-Wagen? Well, not if it doesn’t feature a set of tracks, you won’t, like the one detailed here.
Based on the latest generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class, it paid a visit to Delta4x4 once for a hairy-chested makeover. The renowned tuner gave it a few upgrades, including front and rear end tweaks, new grille that mimics the design of the Panamericana from the AMG model, fender flares, jacked-up suspension, and new wheels and tires.
Normally, that would have been enough for the average Joe looking to venture off the beaten path every once in a while. Sure, it could have received additional stuff to make it even more potent, like a winch, snorkel, more lights, raptor finish to keep that pretty body safe from scratches, and maybe a roof rack, complete with a rear latter, for enhanced hauling.
Those are not included here, but a set of tracks is. That’s right, the menacing G-Wagen has just embraced its wilder side courtesy of this modification that bears the signature of Capricorn Trucks. According to Delta4x4, “there are almost no limits” to what the vehicle can do, unless we’re talking about public roads, because it is obviously not homologated for them.
Moreover, the tracks are only available for Switzerland, which is where it got its pictures taken, kicking up snow, and acting like a winner in the surreal landscape. A quick side-by-side comparison with the older G-Class, which was a three-door model, shows just how big this one is, and how tall it stands, especially with some of the aforementioned work signed by Delta4x4. Let’s hope someone gets inspired by this story and puts a G 63 on tracks, driving it like they stole it in the white stuff and filming everything for the internet to see.
Normally, that would have been enough for the average Joe looking to venture off the beaten path every once in a while. Sure, it could have received additional stuff to make it even more potent, like a winch, snorkel, more lights, raptor finish to keep that pretty body safe from scratches, and maybe a roof rack, complete with a rear latter, for enhanced hauling.
Those are not included here, but a set of tracks is. That’s right, the menacing G-Wagen has just embraced its wilder side courtesy of this modification that bears the signature of Capricorn Trucks. According to Delta4x4, “there are almost no limits” to what the vehicle can do, unless we’re talking about public roads, because it is obviously not homologated for them.
Moreover, the tracks are only available for Switzerland, which is where it got its pictures taken, kicking up snow, and acting like a winner in the surreal landscape. A quick side-by-side comparison with the older G-Class, which was a three-door model, shows just how big this one is, and how tall it stands, especially with some of the aforementioned work signed by Delta4x4. Let’s hope someone gets inspired by this story and puts a G 63 on tracks, driving it like they stole it in the white stuff and filming everything for the internet to see.