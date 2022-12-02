This Rare 1969 Plymouth GTX Is a Blue Gem Packing a 426-Cubic-Inch Hemi V8

This 1969 Plymouth GTX is just one out of almost 200 models produced for that year. Offered on the auction block as a no-reserve "star," this numbers matching gorgeous piece of history on wheels shouldn't have too many problems finding a new owner.
The GTX nameplate was first introduced to the general public in 1967. It was designed to be a higher-end version of the Plymouth Belvedere. While it was supposed to create a legacy of its own, the GTX sadly had a different fate when production stopped, just a short number of years later. It did however have its day in the sun during the first years of its lifetime.
In 1967, Plymouth made 12,010 units. Then, in 1968, there was an increase in production, up to a total of 17,914 models. However, in 1969, these numbers dropped to 14,902 units. From then on, the GTX nameplate was becoming a rare sighting, with only 7,748 cars ordered in 1970. It was only a matter of time until the inevitable end in 1971, with just 2,942 units sold.
The reasons for fading into history vary, but it's nothing you haven't heard of or seen before. Insurance policies went way up, times were getting tougher, and other models simply adapted better to the changing times. Like its Road Runner sibling that came in 1968 and was more affordable. Taking all things into account, the GTX still managed to etch its name across time as one of the most beloved muscle cars from that era.
Which brings us to our no-reserve auction of the day. This extremely rare 1969 Plymouth GTX has a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 engine that can deliver up to 425 horsepower (431 ps). The engine of course is the "pièce de résistance." Few powerplants made by Chrysler are as revered as the NASCAR-derived 426-ci (7.0-liter) Hemi.
Many muscle cars bore this naturally aspired V8 proudly, like the Dodge Charger and Challenger, or Plymouth Road Runner, Superbird, and Barracuda, just to name a few.
The engine from this GTX has been balanced, blueprinted, and bored .030 over. It has dual four-barrel carburetors, hemispherical cylinder heads, an automatic transmission, an Air Grabber hood, color-matched steel wheels with small diameter hubcaps, and redline tires.
However, the most important feature of this car is undoubtedly the Solid State thumbwheel radio. I would dare anyone to name a more nostalgic interior part from this car. Also, perfectly matching the radio, is the entire dashboard that simply screams the words "time capsule."
From the outside, it just looks stunning in that shade of blue with the appropriate chrome elements. Even the hood was painted underneath to match the rest of the car. Sadly, the auction website didn't offer any information about how many miles the odometer has on it. The auction event will go live on January 4, 2023.
In 1967, Plymouth made 12,010 units. Then, in 1968, there was an increase in production, up to a total of 17,914 models. However, in 1969, these numbers dropped to 14,902 units. From then on, the GTX nameplate was becoming a rare sighting, with only 7,748 cars ordered in 1970. It was only a matter of time until the inevitable end in 1971, with just 2,942 units sold.
The reasons for fading into history vary, but it's nothing you haven't heard of or seen before. Insurance policies went way up, times were getting tougher, and other models simply adapted better to the changing times. Like its Road Runner sibling that came in 1968 and was more affordable. Taking all things into account, the GTX still managed to etch its name across time as one of the most beloved muscle cars from that era.
Which brings us to our no-reserve auction of the day. This extremely rare 1969 Plymouth GTX has a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 engine that can deliver up to 425 horsepower (431 ps). The engine of course is the "pièce de résistance." Few powerplants made by Chrysler are as revered as the NASCAR-derived 426-ci (7.0-liter) Hemi.
Many muscle cars bore this naturally aspired V8 proudly, like the Dodge Charger and Challenger, or Plymouth Road Runner, Superbird, and Barracuda, just to name a few.
The engine from this GTX has been balanced, blueprinted, and bored .030 over. It has dual four-barrel carburetors, hemispherical cylinder heads, an automatic transmission, an Air Grabber hood, color-matched steel wheels with small diameter hubcaps, and redline tires.
However, the most important feature of this car is undoubtedly the Solid State thumbwheel radio. I would dare anyone to name a more nostalgic interior part from this car. Also, perfectly matching the radio, is the entire dashboard that simply screams the words "time capsule."
From the outside, it just looks stunning in that shade of blue with the appropriate chrome elements. Even the hood was painted underneath to match the rest of the car. Sadly, the auction website didn't offer any information about how many miles the odometer has on it. The auction event will go live on January 4, 2023.