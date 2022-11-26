BMW's Superbike Can't Stand a Chance Against Ferrari's SF90, but the Reverse Is Also True

Today, Mat Watson from carwow took to the usual UK drag strip to have some fun, putting Ferrari’s SF90 supercar against BMW’s top-of-the-line superbike, the M1000 RR. And he took Chris from BikeWorld TV along for the ride.
The Ferrari weighs 1,570 kg (3,461 lbs) and combines the power of a 4L twin-turbo V8 engine with that of three electric motors, as the first ever car out of Maranello to feature PHEV architecture. Altogether, the ICE and electric motors produce a total of 1,000 hp (1,014 ps), 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, and a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h).
However, the bike is no slouch, either. What Chris dubs “the holy grail of BMW performance machines” packs a 1L engine putting out 205 hp (208 ps) at 13,000 rpm and 83 lb-ft (around 113 Nm) of torque at 11,000 rpm. At just 192 kg (423 lbs), the bike can reach a top speed of 189 mph (304 km/h).
Stats aside, the M1000 RR got a win already, even before the race started, since its rev sound is arguably way better. Not to say the way the Ferrari sounds was a complete letdown. But even so, as Chris would soon find out, the SF90 is a modern-day “missile.”
Even with launch and traction control, the biker didn’t get the best start in the first race and was pretty much left in the dust by the SF90, which seemed like it was gone into another dimension. Using only the launch control for the second go, the bike did better, but still couldn’t stand a chance against the Stradale.
Now, the “third time’s a charm” adage didn’t really work any wonders during the third race. Still, it was the best run for Chris, who didn’t lean on any assistance from BMW’s bike this time, leaving out both launch and traction control. However, things were about to change really soon.
Hit the play button below and see what happened next.
However, the bike is no slouch, either. What Chris dubs “the holy grail of BMW performance machines” packs a 1L engine putting out 205 hp (208 ps) at 13,000 rpm and 83 lb-ft (around 113 Nm) of torque at 11,000 rpm. At just 192 kg (423 lbs), the bike can reach a top speed of 189 mph (304 km/h).
Stats aside, the M1000 RR got a win already, even before the race started, since its rev sound is arguably way better. Not to say the way the Ferrari sounds was a complete letdown. But even so, as Chris would soon find out, the SF90 is a modern-day “missile.”
Even with launch and traction control, the biker didn’t get the best start in the first race and was pretty much left in the dust by the SF90, which seemed like it was gone into another dimension. Using only the launch control for the second go, the bike did better, but still couldn’t stand a chance against the Stradale.
Now, the “third time’s a charm” adage didn’t really work any wonders during the third race. Still, it was the best run for Chris, who didn’t lean on any assistance from BMW’s bike this time, leaving out both launch and traction control. However, things were about to change really soon.
Hit the play button below and see what happened next.