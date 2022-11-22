1-of-1 Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Brings Us Back to the Simpler Time of 2004, Now for Sale

But nearly 20 years on from the Enzo's 2003 introduction, this prized flagship Ferrari's entered a very special phase of its life. One in which it's still a mind-bending quick hypercar but also a certified classic. Imagine if the original Ferrari 288 GTO had the 650-plus horsepower to play with. That's a good metaphor for what we're dealing with here.
That's why when we found the one and only Ferrari Enzo that left the factory rocking an absolutely breathtaking Matte "Nero" Black paint finish that makes the old F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter look about as menacing as a radar-reflective Dorito chip.
For the Zoomers among us who were but wee lads and lasses when the Enzo was still a new car, there's a reason Ferrari decided to name the car in memory of the founder of the company. Sporting the very last naturally aspirated Ferrari engine designed specifically for use in a hypercar, the six-liter 651 horsepower leviathan paired with a Formula One-inspired automated six-speed manual transmission.
The F40 and F50 Ferraris may have been brilliant in their own way, but the F60, as it's often codenamed, had the plus sides of its predecessors with all the important kinks worked out. More refined than the surprisingly spartan F40 and with a less "crashy" suspension than the F50, the Enzo was the kind of car Ferrari would sell you if they thought you deserved it.
Maserati MC-12 sister car to the Enzo, which shares the same underpinnings but has a timelessly beautiful body, all its own laid over the top.
Add it all up, and the strikingly amazing paint on this 2004 example, which we can't stress, is one of one in the world, is just extra sodium-packed gravy on top of all the other heritage. It took 129 days between June and October of 2004 to handcraft every nook and cranny of this now multi-million dollar timeless classic. Though crazy custom colors were not unheard of for this Ferrari.
With a hypercar this gosh-darn expensive, you'd hope there was an acceptable level of customization to the driving tastes of the Enzo's no-doubt very, very, wealthy owners. According to the details of this Ferrari's RM Sothebys Auction page, this Enzo recently underwent a comprehensive detailing that in itself cost an estimated €110,000 ($103,018.50).
That should give you an idea of how much the rest of this car is worth. Of course, a modern Corvette could jet the same horsepower numbers this million-dollar Enzo can. But is anyone in their right mind going to say a C8 Corvette Z06 is a better car than this iconic Ferrari?
We couldn't possibly give an accurate guess as to what the final gavel price of this upcoming auction will be. But just remember, at no reserve, just about anything can happen. If someone walks away with this Ferrari Enzo for less than $2 million, we can safely say they may as well have stolen it.
