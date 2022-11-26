2003 Ferrari Enzo Comes With a Crazy Price for an Even Crazier Car

When I say the word supercar, I’m almost certain that this will pop into your head: a low, wide, over-the-top-looking car that sounds like Cthulhu waking up and is fast enough to tear your face off. Well, no other manufacturer that took on the challenge of building one of these machines did it better than Ferrari.
Ferrari car making life in Maranello, Italy in the late ‘40s, after it spun off from the Alfa Romeo Racing Division and at the ambition of none other than Enzo Ferrari. The first car to proudly display the Ferrari badge was the 125 S, which laid the foundation of countless models that touched our petrolhead hearts like none other.
The Ferrari 250 GTO, the F40, the F50, 430 Scuderia, the LaFerrari are just a fraction of the models that Ferrari shocked the automotive world with. But one stood above all - the Enzo.
This machine named after the founder himself took the world by storm, being a car that truly encapsulates the “race car for the road” title - and you can see that everywhere you look. It has a very sparse interior, offering you the bare minimum of: a steering wheel, seats and…do you need more? This insane focus on performance and weight saving was stolen from F1, the gearbox being derived from an F1 car and the body made entirely out of carbon fiber.
To complement the lightweight body, Ferrari slapped an absolute gem of an engine in the middle of this carbon fiber canoe - 6-liter (366 ci) V12 that produced 660 hp (670 ps) while screaming to 8,200 rpm red line!
Now, as a disclaimer, you can imagine that such a car has an eye-watering price tag, and this one is no exception, especially with the heritage of the Prancing Horse. They rarely come up for sale, but with a price revolving around the 3.5 to 4 million dollars range, you would need pretty deep pockets to afford one. But, if you have this kind of money, Mecum has the perfect example for you with just a little over 7,000 miles (11,265 km) on the clock in a beautiful Argento Nurburgring spec.
So, now that you know that one of these unicorns is up for sale, what are you waiting for? Go, take out another mortgage and buy it!
The Ferrari 250 GTO, the F40, the F50, 430 Scuderia, the LaFerrari are just a fraction of the models that Ferrari shocked the automotive world with. But one stood above all - the Enzo.
This machine named after the founder himself took the world by storm, being a car that truly encapsulates the “race car for the road” title - and you can see that everywhere you look. It has a very sparse interior, offering you the bare minimum of: a steering wheel, seats and…do you need more? This insane focus on performance and weight saving was stolen from F1, the gearbox being derived from an F1 car and the body made entirely out of carbon fiber.
To complement the lightweight body, Ferrari slapped an absolute gem of an engine in the middle of this carbon fiber canoe - 6-liter (366 ci) V12 that produced 660 hp (670 ps) while screaming to 8,200 rpm red line!
Now, as a disclaimer, you can imagine that such a car has an eye-watering price tag, and this one is no exception, especially with the heritage of the Prancing Horse. They rarely come up for sale, but with a price revolving around the 3.5 to 4 million dollars range, you would need pretty deep pockets to afford one. But, if you have this kind of money, Mecum has the perfect example for you with just a little over 7,000 miles (11,265 km) on the clock in a beautiful Argento Nurburgring spec.
So, now that you know that one of these unicorns is up for sale, what are you waiting for? Go, take out another mortgage and buy it!