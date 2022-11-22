This 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS Answered Mansory's Call to the Dark Side, It Looks Hypnotizing

Mansory is one of those brands capable of outdoing itself even when it already toppled expectations. The company took a 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS, put it through a very special diet consisting of exclusive changes, and then went a step further by individualizing an already special machine. Here’s what you need to know.
Mansory is well known for providing exceptional vehicles with even more outlandish specifications. We have already told you about one of the company’s latest projects – the Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera. While we know the technical details and got to see a couple of pictures, there weren’t that many good occasions to truly admire all the effort that was put into this one-off.
Fortunately, the RoCars YouTube channel is providing us with a very in-depth look at all the upgrades. The V12-powered monster looks exceptionally good in high definition and the video recording helps everyone understand just how meticulously Mansory has developed this project from start to finish.
Normally, the Mansory Stallone GTS is available to customers in a gray-over-blue color scheme with white accents and additional parts made from carbon fiber. To challenge themselves even further, the tuning house’s technicians developed the Tempesta Nera to prove that limits do not exist when you strive to achieve a certain goal. So, instead of the grey exterior, they went with a red and black look.
The interesting bit is that this paint job is done through a process called color sanding. It’s a very thorough process that involves sanding the paint with very fine sandpaper, then repeating the process with even finer sandpaper. After the result matches expectations, the polishing can begin using the same time-consuming process. The only difference is that the sandpaper is replaced with a polish rubbing compound and there's not as much noise.
While the new power figures aren’t that impressive, the fierce-looking machine received a fabolous soundtrack thanks to its updated exhaust system that truly reflects the wild looks. Take a listen and discover all the angles and sounds through the video below.
